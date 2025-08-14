Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift opens up on 'great challenge' she faced with Jason Kelce's kids

‘The Life of a Showgirl’ singer shared a rare incident involving boyfriend Travis Kelce’s nieces on his ‘New Heights’ podcast

Taylor Swift is opening up about her bond with boyfriend Travis Kelce’s nieces.

During her thrilling appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast on Wednesday, August 13, the 14-time Grammy-winning singer reflected on a “great challenge” she faced with the 37-year-old former footballer’s daughters – Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett, and Finnley.

During the podcast, Swift reacted to Jason telling his daughters that cats are poisonous, revealing how she found it a big challenge to convince them it was not true.

"It was actually a great challenge because as soon as I got the kids around the cats, it was my goal to prove to them that they're not poisonous,” the Cruel Summer singer stated.

The singer shared that one of her favorite moments is when the retired NFL player’s daughter, Bennett, walks up to her and in her cute toddler voice, says, “I find Benjamin.”

She continued, “And there’s no better way to prove that than to just hand them Benjamin, my rag-doll cat who lets humans hold him like he’s a baby.”

The Blank Space songstress went on to share, “The cats are so good with kids. They’re just like, ‘Meredith is here.’ I’m like, ‘Yup and you know what, she didn’t bite you at all, did she? And if she did bite you, she wouldn’t be poisonous.’ They’re like, ‘That’s not what our dad said.’”

