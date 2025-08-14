Jonas Brothers drop exciting video amid hit Greetings from Your Hometown Tour

Jonas Brothers know how to make their fans thrilled!
The American pop rock band, comprising of Kevin, Nick, and Joe Jonas, took to its official Instagram handle on Thursday, August 14, to share an exciting video from the opening night of their 13th concert tour, Greetings from Your Hometown.
“Greetings from YOUR hometown. The opening night of our 20th anniversary tour was something we want to keep reliving,” they penned.
The trio also shared a delightful message, telling their fans that they “can now download a few special moments from the show, including “Beautiful Soul” with our friend @jessemccartney and select songs from our new album, only available at the link in our bio until August 14th at 11:59 PM ET.”
The video featured captivating glimpses from the thrilling concert, including the Jonas Brothers rocking the stage with American singer and actor Jesse McCartney, a packed stadium, and an electric crowd that seemed unable to get over their favorite boys.
Fans reaction:
The electrifying video left the Jonas Brothers’ fans thrilled, who then dropped their delightful comments on the post.
“opening night was insane. we need the whole show on a live album because it was unforgettable,” one expressed.
Another wrote, “Bringing back the best of @disney.”
“Still not over this,” gushed a third.
The Jonas Brothers kicked off their thirteenth concert tour, Greeting from Your Hometown, at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey on August 10, 2025.