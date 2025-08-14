Taylor Swift weaves William Shakespeare into her new album?

Taylor Swift is drawing comparisons to literary greats after fans noticed multiple nods to William Shakespeare woven into the title of her new album.
While conversing with the New Heights podcast, the Lover singer has made a number of references to iconic playwright William Shakespeare on her upcoming album, The Life Of A Showgirl.
On Wednesday, Swift released the cover and tracklist for her 12th studio album.
She made several mentions of the renowned 16th-century English playwright, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest writers in history.
Swift gave a nod to Shakespeare with the opening song on her record as well as the album cover.
While showing the vinyl to Travis and his brother Jason, Swift — once praised by a Shakespeare scholar as “a real poet” — revealed the first track, The Fate of Ophelia, referencing Hamlet’s tragic love interest who drowns in a brook.
The Look What You Made Me Do songstress also shared that she had to bring Kelce up to speed on the storyline of Shakespeare's Hamlet, given that he had never read it.
Following Swift announcing the name of the first track on the podcast, her boyfriend quipped and asked his brother, “Do you know what Fate of Ophelia is?”
Notably, the fans noted that Swift apparently gave a reference to the character in her cover artwork, which shows her almost fully submerged in water, in what looks like a bathtub.
Taylor Swift announced that her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, would drop on October 3