Jonas Brothers surprises fans with delightful announcement

Jonas Brothers have surprised their fans with a delightful announcement about their tour.
On Wednesday, August 13, the boy band consisting of Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas revealed that “special moments from the opening night” of their anniversary tour will be available for “digital download.”
They shared the tour download deadline with their fans on Instagram.
The statement read, “Greetings From OUR Hometown. Relive some special moments from the opening night of our 20th anniversary tour, only available for digital download now until August 14th 11:59 PM ET at the link in bio.”
Fans reaction:
A fan commented in the post, “We need a full MetLife performance! Best night of my life.”
Another gave a suggestion, “Grew up listening to your music. You know you should also make it available on Apple Music.”
“I brought the tickets as soon as i saw the Greetings From Your Hometown Tour announcement. Can’t wait to see you guys on the 26th!!!,” a third noted.
Jonas Brother kicked off the first show of JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour on Sunday night, August 10, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Their tour is slated to conclude on November 14, 2025, in Uncasville, Connecticut.