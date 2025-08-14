Home / Entertainment

Jonas Brothers surprises fans with delightful announcement

Jonas Brothers kicked off first concert of JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour last week


Jonas Brothers have surprised their fans with a delightful announcement about their tour.

On Wednesday, August 13, the boy band consisting of Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas revealed that “special moments from the opening night” of their anniversary tour will be available for “digital download.”

They shared the tour download deadline with their fans on Instagram.

The statement read, “Greetings From OUR Hometown. Relive some special moments from the opening night of our 20th anniversary tour, only available for digital download now until August 14th 11:59 PM ET at the link in bio.”

Fans reaction:

A fan commented in the post, “We need a full MetLife performance! Best night of my life.”

Another gave a suggestion, “Grew up listening to your music. You know you should also make it available on Apple Music.”

“I brought the tickets as soon as i saw the Greetings From Your Hometown Tour announcement. Can’t wait to see you guys on the 26th!!!,” a third noted.

Jonas Brother kicked off the first show of JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour on Sunday night, August 10, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Their tour is slated to conclude on November 14, 2025, in Uncasville, Connecticut.

You Might Like:

Jason Momoa opens up about near-death surfing accident

Jason Momoa opens up about near-death surfing accident
The 'Aquaman' star revealed that he nearly drowned while on a surf outing off the coast of Maui

Leonardo DiCaprio hints at settling down in life amid Vittoria Ceretti romance

Leonardo DiCaprio hints at settling down in life amid Vittoria Ceretti romance
Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti were first romantically linked in August 2023

Bianca Censori drops peek into her tropical vacation with husband Kanye West

Bianca Censori drops peek into her tropical vacation with husband Kanye West
Kanye West, who shares four kids with Kim Kardashian, tied the knot with Bianca Censori in 2023

James Gunn reveals if Margot Robbie will return in DCU as Harley Quinn

James Gunn reveals if Margot Robbie will return in DCU as Harley Quinn
Margot Robbie starred as Harley Quinn in 'Suicide Squad', 'Birds of Prey' and 'The Suicide Squad'

Taylor Swift gives major update about 'moving in' on Travis Kelce podcast

Taylor Swift gives major update about 'moving in' on Travis Kelce podcast
The 'Lover' singer has been at the center of growing speculation for months about moving in with Travis Kelce

Hailey Bieber enjoys night out with Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid in black outfits

Hailey Bieber enjoys night out with Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid in black outfits
Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber stepped out to enjoy down time in Los Angeles

Taylor Swift reveals Travis Kelce’s ‘wild, romantic gesture’ before dating

Taylor Swift reveals Travis Kelce’s ‘wild, romantic gesture’ before dating
Taylor Swift and her NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce started dating almost two years ago

Kim Kardashian tears up in ex Kanye West’s new documentary trailer

Kim Kardashian tears up in ex Kanye West’s new documentary trailer
Kanye West's new documentary 'In Whose Name?' features his ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Dua Lipa recreates sweet childhood photo with sister ahead of 30th birthday

Dua Lipa recreates sweet childhood photo with sister ahead of 30th birthday
The 'Levitating' singer is currently enjoying a tropical getaway with loved ones ahead of her 30th birthday

Jennifer Lopez reveals her ‘only wish’ after ending emotional chapter

Jennifer Lopez reveals her ‘only wish’ after ending emotional chapter
Jennifer Lopez gets overwhelmed after concluding final concert of Up All Night Tour

Kelly Clarkson makes heartbreaking announcement days after ex-husband’s death

Kelly Clarkson makes heartbreaking announcement days after ex-husband’s death
Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband and the father of her children passed away last week at the age of 48

Taylor Swift spills beans on magical ‘first date’ with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift spills beans on magical ‘first date’ with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift opens up about her whirlwind romance with boyfriend Travis Kelce