Katy Perry makes first appearance after ‘unauthorized’ video shoot fine

The ’143’ hitmaker was recently fined £5,197 over unauthorized shoot of ‘LIFETIMES’ music video in restricted area

Katy Perry has broken her cover after a shocking legal setback!

Recently, the Daily Mail reported that the 40-year-old American singer-songwriter had been fined over £5,000 for filming the music video of 2024 track LIFETIMES in a protected area of Spain without permission.

Just a few days after the shocking setback, the 143 hitmaker was spotted in New York City to watch Broadway Play, Oh, Mary!.

In the photos shared by Backgrid on Instagram on Wednesday, August 13, Perry wore a stunning strapless dress with a fitted silhouette, featuring a white top that seamlessly transitioned into a deep navy blue skirt extending to her ankle, with a subtle slit.

She complemented her outfit with an orange handbag, statement jewelry, and shiny pink pencil heels.

Moreover, her hair was styled in a chic, glossy updo with straight bangs covering her forehead.

Fans reaction:

Katy Perry’s retro-inspired look was not received well by her fans, who took to the comments to share their views.

“Because you ruin your hair doing this fringe cut,” criticized one.

Another added, “She looks spooked.”

“She’s been looking dead in the eyes for a while and we’re not talking about it enough,” slammed a third.

This update comes amid rumors that Katy Perry is romantically involved with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, after the duo was spotted enjoying a dinner date at Le Violon last month.

Following their night out, Trudeau was spotted attending the Harleys in Hawaii singer’s Lifetimes Tour in Montreal, Canada.

