Kylie Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift breaking her major ‘New Heights’ record

Taylor Swift has surpassed Kylie Kelce’s New Heights’ record!

On Wednesday, the Eras Tour hitmaker made her podcast debut by appearing on Travis Kelce’s New Heights show, where she announced her upcoming new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The Enchanted singer’s appearance broke the internet and became the podcast’s most-watched episode, a record previously held by Kylie Kelce.

Now, on Thursday, August 14, Kylie dropped the latest episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast, where she reacted to being dethroned by the Lover singer.

“Officially no longer the record holder for the most watched episode of the other podcast. There's no way it's even close, and I love that for me,” quipped the 33-year-old American host.

Notably, Swift broke Kylie’s September 2023 record of 8.6 million views in less than a day with 9.7 million views.

“It is very entertaining to watch the Internet break. It's just crumbling apart, and I love it. I love it. I love that we know that a day before it releases my interview on the other podcast is going to lose its long-tenured reign as most-watched episode, and I welcome that whole heartedly. Let's drop that sucker down,” the podcaster added.

At the end of the New Heights podcast episode featuring Taylor Swift, Jason even joked about the record-braking moment, saying that his wife enjoyed being the no. 1 most-viewed episode for as long as she had.

“Don’t you do that to Kylie,” reacted Travis Kelce, to which The Tortured Poets Department singer agreed and said, “Don’t do that. You guys throw Kylie under the bus, you’re gonna pay for it.”

Taylor Swift will release her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3, 2025.

