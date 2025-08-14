Angelina Jolie may expose Brad Pitt in candid memoir

Angelina Jolie is reportedly gearing up to write a bombshell tell-all about her turbulent marriage to Brad Pitt.
As per Radar Online, a source said that the Maria star’s book would take the former couple’s nine-year feud to a whole new level.
"So far Angelina has stayed very tight-lipped about her divorce and what really went down, but if Brad continues to push her, she may change course and spill everything," an insider said.
A source revealed, "A lot of people have urged her to do it, and the more Brad battles her in court, the more appealing it gets."
Sharing about the Maleficent star’s intention, the tipster revealed, "Angelina's always held off [on an exposé] because she values her privacy, but Brad's backing her into a corner.”
The source mentioned, "The more money he drains from her in legal bills, the more money she's going to need."
An insider added, "The offers she gets to share her side of the story are massive. It's feasible that she could make $50 million or more on a book deal because there's so much interest in her.”
The insider suggested it could spell disaster for Brad if she were to go through with it.
"He managed to recover his reputation but if she goes for the jugular and tells all, the public may not be so forgiving."
To note, the update came after Pitt and Jolie’s divorce was finalized last December as they were entangled in a long-standing fight over Chateau Miraval, the French winery the two co-own.