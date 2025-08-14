‘Wednesday’ season 2 part 2 vows Lady Gaga’s debut with ghostly surprises

Home / Entertainment

Netflix series dropped the trailer for the final four episodes of Wednesday Part 2

The new trailer for Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 teases Lady Gaga’s much-anticipated arrival at Nevermore Academy and the shocking return of Principal Weems.

On Thursday, the Netflix series dropped the trailer for the final four episodes of Wednesday Part 2, revealing the return of a fan favorite character: Principal Weems (played by Gwendoline Christie), who died in the Season 1 finale.

In the trailer, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) is shown awakening from the coma that followed Tyler (Hunter Doohan) pushing her out of a window at Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital.

Greeting her while dressed as a nurse, Weems said, “Rise and shine, sleepyhead! Ready for your sponge bath?”

Following that moment, Wednesday and Weems are transported to a dream-like outdoor area with a door that leads to nothing and a giant gorgon head statue with a fireplace inside its mouth.

“This isn’t hell, Miss Adams, but I understand the confusion,” Weems said.

When Wednesday asked, “If I’m not dead, why are you here?,” Weems replies, “Because I am your new spirit guide. Surprise!”

The sound in a trailer seemed like it’s the voice of Lady Gaga that closes the trailer, saying, “Beware, there will be a price to pay.”

Lady Gaga joined Season 2 as a guest star, though her role remains under wraps.

