Taylor Swift captures special moment with Prince William, George, and Charlotte

Taylor Swift paid a special birthday tribute to Prince William by sharing a backstage snap with him and kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Taking to her Instagram, the Lover crooner dropped a backstage picture from her first London show at Wembley Stadium, featuring the Prince of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte and Swift’s beau Travis Kelce.
In a shared selfie all five smiling brightly while looking into the camera.
She penned the caption, “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start.”
William also shared a snap with Swift on offical social media account of Prince and Princess of Wales.
He captioned the post, "Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour."
Soon after he shared the post the royal fans flooded the comment section to shower their love.
One fan wrote, “Oh Charlotte is a Swiftie for sure - pure joy on her face - love it!!”
Another commented, “Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte are the Swifties we didn’t know we needed, and I am here for it! Just look at their collective unbridled JOY!”
To note, Prior to this Prince William dance video from the Anti-Hero concert went viral.
In a shared video the future monarch was spotted dancing with his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, at a Taylor Swift concert.
They enjoyed the lively event alongside his cousin Zara Tindall and other family members.