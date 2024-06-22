Royal

Taylor Swift captures special moment with Prince William, George, and Charlotte

Taylor Swift takes a selfie with Prince William, George, Princess Charlotte and Travis Kelce

  June 22, 2024
Taylor Swift paid a special birthday tribute to Prince William by sharing a backstage snap with him and kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Taking to her Instagram, the Lover crooner dropped a backstage picture from her first London show at Wembley Stadium, featuring the Prince of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte and Swift’s beau Travis Kelce.

In a shared selfie all five smiling brightly while looking into the camera.

She penned the caption, “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start.”


William also shared a snap with Swift on offical social media account of Prince and Princess of Wales.

He captioned the post, "Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour."


Soon after he shared the post the royal fans flooded the comment section to shower their love.

One fan wrote, “Oh Charlotte is a Swiftie for sure - pure joy on her face - love it!!”

Another commented, “Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte are the Swifties we didn’t know we needed, and I am here for it! Just look at their collective unbridled JOY!”

To note, Prior to this Prince William dance video from the Anti-Hero concert went viral.

In a shared video the future monarch was spotted dancing with his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, at a Taylor Swift concert.

They enjoyed the lively event alongside his cousin Zara Tindall and other family members.

Prince William meets old pal Taylor Swift at London concert
Prince Harry ‘struggles’ to maintain £12 million mansion with 15 staff
Prince William and kids groove to 'Shake It Off' at Taylor Swift's London gig
Prince William garners tribute at his royal wedding venue on big day
King Charles, Queen Camilla alter Australia tour plans amid health issues
King Charles's affection for Beatrice and Eugenie doesn't alter their royal status
Prince Harry ‘wears a disguise on UK visits' for THIS reason
Prince Harry calls out Prince William’s ‘alarming baldness’
Princess Diana's brother ex Karen Spencer issues first statement after her divorce
Prince William receives helluva shout-out from Kate Middleton on his birthday
Princess Diana would be 'so proud' of Prince William for THIS reason