King Charles, Prince William’s 'friendship' with Trump in spotlight ahead of UK visit

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 19, 2025

The British monarch and the Prince of Wales were praised as 'friends' by US President ahead of his state visit

King Charles and Prince William have struck an unlikely friendship with the former U.S. president ahead of his UK visit in September.

As per GB News, the British monarch and the Prince of Wales were praised as "friends" by US President Donald Trump ahead of his state visit.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, "I was invited by the King and the country, great country."

He added:,"It's an honour I'm a friend of Charles, I have great respect for King Charles and the family, William, we have really just a great respect for the family."

It is reported that Sir Keir Starmer and Trump discussed the trip during a telephone call.

According to the reports, an official plan is expected to be finalized soon and the visit is set to occur at Windsor Castle, where Trump previously met the late Queen in 2018.

Notably, the visit was planned after Sir Keir Starmer presented Trump with a hand-signed letter from the King during his White House visit in February.

In a letter King Charles invited the US leader to stay at either Dumfries House or Balmoral, which was considered a high honour.

At that time, Trump accepted the invitation, saying, "The answer is yes. We look forward to being there and honouring the King, honouring the country."

The US President later hinted that Buckingham Palace was in the process of scheduling a date in September for what would mark his second state visit to the UK.

