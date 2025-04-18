Prince Harry, Meghan’s foundation takes shocking step amid security threats

  April 18, 2025

The Duke of Sussex’s UK security case documents reveal shocking ‘murder’ threat

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Foundation has taken an unexpected step amid the Duke’s security scare.

On Friday, April 18, GB News reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s non-profit organization has severed its financial ties with Milwaukee Muslim Women's Coalition (MMWC) after its founder, Janan Najeeb, allegedly made anti-Israel statements.

It was reported that Janan described Israel as an “apartheid state” in a blog post, which was accompanied by a phrase that stated, “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

The shocking remarks by MMWC founder reportedly “appalled” Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation, which sent a letter last week to end their partnership.

As per the outlet, the Duke and Duchess’s charity has a zero-tolerance policy towards any kind of hate speech, and that “the decision was based on the promotion of propaganda — not political views.”

Furthermore, it is also shared by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Janan Najeeb’s brother Ihsan Atta also created a mural that included a Nazi propaganda.

The entire situation has resulted in The Archewell Foundation cutting off any future donation to MMWC.

Moreover, this update comes after the recent release of Prince Harry’s taxpayer-funded protection case’s documents, in which it was revealed that the Duke has received “murder” threats from a militant terrorist organization, Al-Qaeda, after his security was downgraded by Home Office in 2020.

