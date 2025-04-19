Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa radiate regal charm during ancient site visit

Crown Prince Hussein and Crown Princess Rajwa displayed royal charm during their latest outing.
Taking to his official Instagram handle on Friday, April 18, the Crown Prince of Jordan shared a sweet photograph with his wife from their newest site visit.
For their new engagement, the Crown Prince Couple paid a visit to an archaeological site of Umm Qais in Irbid Governorate.
“There is nothing like spring in the north of Jordan,” captioned Hussein.
At the ancient site, Princess Rajwa radiated royal charisma in a stylish outfit that included a black top layered with a black cropped jacket and a pair of off-white pants.
Adding a touch of chicness to her look, the future queen donned a pair of stunning sunglasses and accentuated her slim figure with a thin belt around her waist.
Meanwhile, Prince Hussein looked handsome in a simple yet stylish white T-shirt and dark cargo pants. He completed his look with a pair of chic sunglasses, a watch, and a warm smile.
The backdrop of the photograph featured a captivating view of the eye-catching site.
Commenting on the post, a Royal fan wrote, “You are the spring of our hearts and your father is our heart itself.”
A second gushed, “You lit up all of Irbid and the North.”
Meanwhile, a third question about the Crown Prince Couple’s little girl, Princess Iman, by writing, “The light of the north is all in you. But where is the little princess? Why didn’t you bring her with you.”
Crown Prince Hussein and Crown Princess Rajwa tied the knot on June 1, 2023, at Zahran Palace. The couple shares an adorable baby girl, Princess Iman bint Hussein, whom they welcomed on August 3, 2024.