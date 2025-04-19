Hugh Jackman takes playful jab at Ryan Reynolds during live show

Hugh Jackman isn’t going to forgive Ryan Reynolds for not letting him dance in Deadpool and Wolverine!
During a recent performance of his stage show, From New York, With Love, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, the Deadpool star took a lighthearted jab at his costar and longtime pal, Reynolds.
Speaking to the crowd, Jackman recalled filming Deadpool & Wolverine and expressed his slight disappointment about being left out of the film's musical number.
“Now that's fine, I don't need to be in every scene in the movie. But Ryan is a writer. And when I see the script, I see that the scene that I'm not in is the opening sequence which is a dance number to an NSYNC song by Ryan,” he said.
The X-Men star jokingly added, “I'm like, the one scene I'm not in has dance. Now Ryan, he's very talented, but dancing?”
Jackman didn’t stop here as he went on to take another swipe at Reynolds by reminding the audience that he didn't even do his own dancing.
“There is no way I would try and match Ryan's dance double Nick Pauley... because the guy's like 25 years old,” he added.
The Marvel star then brought out his trainer, Beth Lewis, and performed a dance to NSYNC's Bye Bye Bye while jumping rope in rhythm.
Hugh Jackman kicked off a 12-show concert series at Radio City Music Hall in January 2025.