King Charles security scare prompts swift action from Royal estate

Buckingham Palace has made major moves after a recent security scare involving King Charles.
AS per GB News, the British Monarch's Sandringham estate put a year-round drone ban following security concerns that emerged when mystery drones were spotted before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit.
The ban was established after of Zelensky's arrival on March 2, following the security services highlighted concerns on "public safety and security".
Eyewitnesses noted an intense security deployment across the 60-acre Norfolk property during the secretive visit of the Ukrainian president.
It was roll out to maintain "security for members of the Royal Family and other dignitaries staying at or visiting Sandringham House".
Prior to the arrival of Zelensky, multiple unidentified drones were detected which sparked immediate security concerns.
Notably, a security alert was triggered as one of the drones was traced to a man sitting in a car nearby who was not a member of the media.
"It prompted a security scare. The operator was tracked down and spoken to," a source told The Sun.
An insider told the publication, "There were several drones over Sandringham and not all were accounted for."
To note, the threat level surged as drones and explosive aerial devices have shown their destructive potential in the war between Russia and Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk for his meeting with King Charles on March 2.