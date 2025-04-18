King Charles security scare prompts swift action from Royal estate

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 18, 2025

British Monarch's Sandringham estate made a big decision following security concerns

King Charles security scare prompts swift action from Royal estate
King Charles security scare prompts swift action from Royal estate

Buckingham Palace has made major moves after a recent security scare involving King Charles.

AS per GB News, the British Monarch's Sandringham estate put a year-round drone ban following security concerns that emerged when mystery drones were spotted before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit.

The ban was established after of Zelensky's arrival on March 2, following the security services highlighted concerns on "public safety and security".

Eyewitnesses noted an intense security deployment across the 60-acre Norfolk property during the secretive visit of the Ukrainian president.

It was roll out to maintain "security for members of the Royal Family and other dignitaries staying at or visiting Sandringham House".

Prior to the arrival of Zelensky, multiple unidentified drones were detected which sparked immediate security concerns.

Notably, a security alert was triggered as one of the drones was traced to a man sitting in a car nearby who was not a member of the media.

"It prompted a security scare. The operator was tracked down and spoken to," a source told The Sun.

An insider told the publication, "There were several drones over Sandringham and not all were accounted for."

To note, the threat level surged as drones and explosive aerial devices have shown their destructive potential in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk for his meeting with King Charles on March 2.

David Schwimmer pens sweet note for Holocaust survivor Elizabeth Wilf

David Schwimmer pens sweet note for Holocaust survivor Elizabeth Wilf
Brooklyn Beckham snubs Victoria on her 51st birthday

Brooklyn Beckham snubs Victoria on her 51st birthday
King Charles, Donald Trump meeting: Surprising details unveiled

King Charles, Donald Trump meeting: Surprising details unveiled
US man fatally shot after hijacking plane in Belize, stabbing 3 onboard

US man fatally shot after hijacking plane in Belize, stabbing 3 onboard
King Charles, Donald Trump meeting: Surprising details unveiled
King Charles, Donald Trump meeting: Surprising details unveiled
Prince Joachim, Princess Marie skip Isabella’s celebration
Prince Joachim, Princess Marie skip Isabella’s celebration
Prince Harry makes rebellious ‘vow’ to protect Meghan Markle amid backlash
Prince Harry makes rebellious ‘vow’ to protect Meghan Markle amid backlash
Prince William 'embarrasses' King Charles with shocking decision
Prince William 'embarrasses' King Charles with shocking decision
Princess Eugenie hit with heartbreaking news about pal ahead of UK return
Princess Eugenie hit with heartbreaking news about pal ahead of UK return
Kate Middleton, Prince William, kids to opt out of royal Easter outing again
Kate Middleton, Prince William, kids to opt out of royal Easter outing again
Buckingham Palace releases sweet video to mark special occasion
Buckingham Palace releases sweet video to mark special occasion
Danish Royal Family shares peeks into Queen Margrethe’s 85th birthday bash
Danish Royal Family shares peeks into Queen Margrethe’s 85th birthday bash
King Charles, Queen Camilla celebrate Maundy Thursday with heartfelt gesture
King Charles, Queen Camilla celebrate Maundy Thursday with heartfelt gesture
Prince William appoints Meghan Markle’s bullying accuser for key position
Prince William appoints Meghan Markle’s bullying accuser for key position
Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles, girlfriend Cat end huge chapter of life
Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles, girlfriend Cat end huge chapter of life
King Willem, Queen Máxima join school kids at cheerful King’s Games event
King Willem, Queen Máxima join school kids at cheerful King’s Games event