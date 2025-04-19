Prince Harry set to join Hollywood stars for prestigious awards in LA

Prince Harry is set to attend the 22nd annual "Living Legends of Aviation" awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel later this month.
On Thursday, the Duke of Sussex was confirmed to grace the awards, where he will be joined by multiple NASA astronauts and some famous Hollywood faces such as Morgan Freeman and John Travolta.
During the event, which will take place on April 25, the Duke of Sussex will honor the aerial teams behind firefighting efforts in Los Angeles earlier this year.
While, Prince Harry, Freeman and other members are set to honours the aerial teams, Travolta will host the awards.
The awards will honours those who have made a significant contribution to aviation and aerospace and is in its 22nd year.
“This memorable segment will pay special tribute to all the men and women who were involved in the aerial operations as they flew hundreds of missions in unforgiving conditions to protect and save people and property,” the organizers said in a statement.
The “living legends of aviation” accolade, which was being given to Prince Harry last year, will see three new recipients, including former NASA astronaut and Navy SEAL Christopher Cassidy, decorated Navy fighter pilot Robert Gibson and Emmy award-winning NBC News correspondent Tom Costello.
Prince Harry was inducted as a living legend of aviation at the 2024 ceremony, alongside Fred George, Steve Hinton and Marc Parent.