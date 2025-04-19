Princess Eugenie accidentally reveals intimate phone lock screen

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 19, 2025

Princess Eugenie unintentionally flashed her phone screen during the latest outing at Bahrain Grand Prix

Princess Eugenie turned out to be just like any other mom, whose phone is filled with the pictures of their children.

The Royal, who is a doting mother to two sons, August, 4, and Ernest, 1, has accidentally flashed her intimate phone lock screen during recent outing.

Last weekend, Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank attended the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix alongside sister,  Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, as well as cousins Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall.

During the pre-race, the Princess was chatting with fellow VIPs, when suddenly her phone light-up and it quickly caught the attention of the eagle eyed royal fans.

The phone's lock screen displayed an adorable click of the princess with one of her children, as they grinned at the camera.

Furthermore, for the occasion, Eugenie donned an elegant forest green dress, paired with white trainers, matching glasses and a raffia-style bag.

Following the motor sport event, brother-in-law Edoardo, turned to his Instagram stories to share an intimate click of Eugenie giggling with Jack as they walked along the grid together with his arms wrapped around wife' shoulder.

Picture credit: Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi/ Instagram
Picture credit: Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi/ Instagram

The couple tied the knot on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, and reportedly have been splitting their time between Kensington Palace cottage in London and Portugal, where Jack works for a property development business.

