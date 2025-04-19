Kanye West, Bianca Censori hit shocking twist amid split rumors

Kanye West’s whirlwind relationship with Bianca Censori has taken an unexpected turn, with the rapper now claiming that his wife has ‘dumped’ him.
As per Dailymail, the Carnival singer and his wife Yeezy architecture have reconciled their differences as they were spotted reuniting during a trip to Spain.
In a video obtained by the outlet, Censori and West were seen dining together at an Indian restaurant in the Balearic Islands on Friday.
The footage showcased the couple having a splendid time amid the rumours of their split.
They appeared to leave the restaurant post-dinner, Bianca confidently leading the way in heels while her husband trailed behind.
West marked the outing in a baggy hoodie, while Bianca was wearing one of her trademark curve-hugging bodysuits.
All signs pointed to them openly embracing their reunion, not bothering to keep it low-key.
The shocking reunion came after West previously rapped about being “dumped” by the Australian architect in his new song.
Before this reunion, the Famous crooner was reportedly on a solo trip to Japan, where he took a time to rest after another trip to Los Angeles.
Following that trip, the rumours were ignited that West and Censori parted ways due to the ongoing tension between them.
Notably, in April, Kanye West released a new single, titled Bianca, in which he appeared to delve into the couple's split.