Princess Diana's nieces pen sweet birthday wishes for half-brother Samuel 

Princess Diana’s nieces, Lady Amelia, Lady Kitty and Lady Eliza Spencer have penned a gushing tribute to their beloved half-brother Samuel Aitken as he celebrates his 22nd birthday.
Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, the elder daughter of Charles Spencer shared a throwback photo of her with Samuel.
In the heartwarming photo, a young Kitty could be seen lounging on the sofa with baby Samuel resting on her lap.
“Happy 22nd birthday Uncle Sam!” she jokingly wrote from her kids side, adding, “We love you with all our hearts @samuelaitken.”
Meanwhile, Amelia shared a touching video from her wedding, featuring her model brother walking her down the aisle.
“Happy 22nd birthday @samuelaitken_ you are and always have been the best thing to ever happen to our family! I love you more than words can ever describe,” she wrote along the video.
Eliza also celebrated the joyous occasion of her brother’s birthday with a sweet throwback collage of their photos from childhood days.
“Happy Birthday to the light of my life and the greatest gift our family could ever have wished for @samuelaitken,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.
Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer, shares Ladies Kitty, Eliza and Amelia with ex-wife Victoria Lockwood, formerly known as Victoria, Countess Spencer.
While Victoria shares Samuel Aitken with ex-husband Jonathan Aitken.