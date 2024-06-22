Entertainment

Ali Zafar drops new love single 'Yar Di Akh'

Ali Zafar's 'Yar Di Akh' music video garners 35K views in no time

  by Web Desk
  June 22, 2024
Ali Zafar drops new love single 'Yar Di Akh'
Ali Zafar's 'Yar Di Akh' music video garners 35K views in no time 

Ali Zafar’s new single Yar Di Akh, a timeless ode to love, released all over streaming platforms on June 21, 2024.

Yar Di Akh is a soulful ballad that captures the intoxicating beauty of love, a must-watch for all those who have been intoxicated by love.


His latest release celebrates the transformative power of a single glance.

Following the massive hit of his last song Balo Batiyan just two months ago, the Larsha Pekhawar actor is now back to the music scene with a bang.

The anticipation had been building since the singer shared sneak peeks of the song on Instagram, that captured stunning visuals with the Los Angeles famed model Aneesa Sheikh.

The music video that left tongues wagging seamlessly weaved two continents showcasing an unbreakable bond of unconditional love.

From LA to Australia, the video is the mind-blowing portrayal of love’s ability to transcend distance.

Ali Zafar, who graced the Cannes Film Festival with his better half, could not stop spamming his Instagram handle with beautiful images of the French skies, French Riviera and its piercing sapphire waters

Andy Cohen comes to Jennifer Lopez defense after Meghan McCain calls her out