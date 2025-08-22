Home / Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston drops bombshell about her own ‘dirty’ secret

The 'Friends' alum disclosed the disgusting habit of hers in shocking revealtion


Jennifer Aniston surprised fans by opening up about a rather unexpected dirty habit.

While conversing with E.T, the Friends alum disclosed the dirty habit of hers that she does not wash her hair after a sweaty workout at the gym.

She admitted that she avoids washing her hair too frequently, saying it’s “not good” to do it every day. 

Instead, she relies on a dry shampoo to freshen up her locks after her workouts.

The Morning Show star shared, “I usually will use it [dry shampoo] after workouts. It's good not to wash your hair every day and let your natural oils sort of do their thing.”

Aniston went on to say, “I use it just to sort of have a good refresh. It also gives a little life back to it. It gives a little height.”

She disclosed that she uses her own brand LolaVie's Powder Perfect Dry Shampoo.

“It's got a beautiful, fresh scent. It's got rice starch, and bamboo, and crushed crystals, just to add a little bit of juju,” Aniston noted.

However, she stressed that dry shampoo lovers need to be careful not to apply too much, since it can lead to a very bad hair day.

To note, Jennifer Aniston is currently enjoying her budding romance with the new boyfriend Jim Curtis.

