Oprah Winfrey flaunts stunning weight loss on rare outing day

Oprah Winfrey flaunted her impressive Ozempic-fueled weight loss while enjoying a truffle-hunting outing.
On Thursday, the 71-year-old media mogul posted photos of herself and professional truffle hunters as their specially trained dogs led them on a search for the valuable fungi in Umbria, Italy.
For her excursion Oprah donned a lithe ensemble featuring a white shirt with khaki pants and white trainers.
The Color Purple actress explained in the caption that it was her late friend Tina Turner who enlightened her to the pleasures of truffles.
In a caption she wrote, “‘Oprah, do you prefer your eggs with truffles or without?’ That was @oprah’s wake-up greeting from none other than Tina Turner on the morning after her very first sleepover at her home in Switzerland. Trying to be quick-witted, Oprah replied, ‘No, I don’t like chocolate this early.’ Tina burst out laughing—like, a real, from-the-gut Tina Turner laugh.”
She added, “‘My dear, I wouldn’t give you chocolate for breakfast’ she grinned. ‘Unless it’s in a croissant. I’m talking about real truffles. The kind that grow in the ground like mushrooms.’ That was Oprah’s introduction to the mysterious, seductive world of truffles—and it was love at first bite.”
Oprah mentioned, “Since then, Oprah has sought out great truffles wherever they grow, wherever they’re served, and wherever that heady, earthy aroma can pull her in like a siren’s song. And this summer she went truffle hunting in Italy. Tap the link in our bio to go on a truffle adventure with Oprah, all thanks to @sabatinotruffles and, or course, Tina Turner.”
To note, Oprah showcased her slimmed-down figure after admitting in 2023 that she was taking an undisclosed GLP-1 drug, a type-2 diabetes medication that also helps in weight loss.
She had previously criticized the drugs as an "easy way out" and denied taking them, even after years of yo-yo dieting.