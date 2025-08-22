Home / Entertainment

Oprah Winfrey flaunts stunning weight loss on rare outing day

Oprah Winfrey showcased her slimmed-down figure after admitting Ozempic use

Oprah Winfrey flaunts stunning weight loss on rare outing day
Oprah Winfrey flaunts stunning weight loss on rare outing day

Oprah Winfrey flaunted her impressive Ozempic-fueled weight loss while enjoying a truffle-hunting outing.

On Thursday, the 71-year-old media mogul posted photos of herself and professional truffle hunters as their specially trained dogs led them on a search for the valuable fungi in Umbria, Italy.

For her excursion Oprah donned a lithe ensemble featuring a white shirt with khaki pants and white trainers.

The Color Purple actress explained in the caption that it was her late friend Tina Turner who enlightened her to the pleasures of truffles.

In a caption she wrote, “‘Oprah, do you prefer your eggs with truffles or without?’ That was @oprah’s wake-up greeting from none other than Tina Turner on the morning after her very first sleepover at her home in Switzerland. Trying to be quick-witted, Oprah replied, ‘No, I don’t like chocolate this early.’ Tina burst out laughing—like, a real, from-the-gut Tina Turner laugh.”

She added, “‘My dear, I wouldn’t give you chocolate for breakfast’ she grinned. ‘Unless it’s in a croissant. I’m talking about real truffles. The kind that grow in the ground like mushrooms.’ That was Oprah’s introduction to the mysterious, seductive world of truffles—and it was love at first bite.”

Oprah mentioned, “Since then, Oprah has sought out great truffles wherever they grow, wherever they’re served, and wherever that heady, earthy aroma can pull her in like a siren’s song. And this summer she went truffle hunting in Italy. Tap the link in our bio to go on a truffle adventure with Oprah, all thanks to @sabatinotruffles and, or course, Tina Turner.”

To note, Oprah showcased her slimmed-down figure after admitting in 2023 that she was taking an undisclosed GLP-1 drug, a type-2 diabetes medication that also helps in weight loss.

She had previously criticized the drugs as an "easy way out" and denied taking them, even after years of yo-yo dieting.

You Might Like:

Lady Gaga serves ‘Wednesday’ vibes in all-black look as trailer confirms her role

Lady Gaga serves ‘Wednesday’ vibes in all-black look as trailer confirms her role
Lady Gaga’s appearance came after she gave a chilling warning in the latest trailer of 'Wednesday'

Justin Bieber shares his favorite snap with Hailey: ‘love this pic of hails’

Justin Bieber shares his favorite snap with Hailey: ‘love this pic of hails’
The ‘Swag’ hitmaker playfully crops out a girl in the snap to shine spotlight on his wife Hailey Bieber

Jennifer Aniston drops bombshell about her own ‘dirty’ secret

Jennifer Aniston drops bombshell about her own ‘dirty’ secret
The 'Friends' alum disclosed the disgusting habit of hers in shocking revealtion

Blake Lively mercilessly mocked over casting in new film ‘Survival List’

Blake Lively mercilessly mocked over casting in new film ‘Survival List’
The ‘It Ends with Us’ actress faces brutal backlash after landing lead role in new movie ‘The Survival List’ amid Justin Baldoni legal drama

Millie Bobby Brown asks deep question to Jake in first video after baby news

Millie Bobby Brown asks deep question to Jake in first video after baby news
Millie Bobby Brown relishes tempting desserts amid intriguing Q/A session with pal Lexi, husband Jake Bongiovi

Sydney Sweeney releases new film ‘Eden’ after ‘Americana’s disastrous failure

Sydney Sweeney releases new film ‘Eden’ after ‘Americana’s disastrous failure
Sydney Sweeney’s career hits rough patch after American Eagle jeans campaign backlash and ‘Americana’ box office failure

Inside Millie Bobby Brown’s decision to embrace motherhood at age 21

Inside Millie Bobby Brown’s decision to embrace motherhood at age 21
The 'Stranger Things' star announced the adoption of baby girl with husband Jake Bongiovi

Jennifer Aniston eyeing shocking surgeries to impress beau Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston eyeing shocking surgeries to impress beau Jim Curtis
Jennifer Aniston plans extreme makeover to match beau Jim Curtis’s youth

Dua Lipa achieves major career milestone as she rings in her 30th birthday

Dua Lipa achieves major career milestone as she rings in her 30th birthday
The ‘Levitating’ hitmaker reaches huge career milestone as she celebrates her special day

TikTok star Malik Taylor passes away after tragic car accident

TikTok star Malik Taylor passes away after tragic car accident
Malik Taylor gained recognition for his digital content, especially through his YouTube channel, The Unpopular Party

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce share fun vocal warm-up moment in rare footage

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce share fun vocal warm-up moment in rare footage
The Kansas City Chief tight end showcased his vocal skill in front of his girlfriend the 'Blank Space' singer

Gigi Hadid recognizes Pakistan's first animated film with sweet shout-out

Gigi Hadid recognizes Pakistan's first animated film with sweet shout-out
The renowned American supermodel gives sweet nod to Pakistan's first hand-drawn animated film, 'The Glassworker'