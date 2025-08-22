Sydney Sweeney releases new film ‘Eden’ after ‘Americana’s disastrous failure

After two recent career setbacks, Sydney Sweeney is making another attempt to revive her Hollywood glory.
Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, August 22, the Euphoria starlet announced the release of her new survival thriller movie, Eden, sharing the film’s trailer alongside.
According to IMDb, Eden is “based on a factual account of a group of outsiders who settle on a remote island only to discover their greatest threat isn't the brutal climate or deadly wildlife, but each other.”
The movie – directed by Oscars-winning director Ron Howard – premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2024, followed by a theatrical release in Germany on April 3, 2025.
In the US, Eden is released today, August 22, by Vertical – American independent film distribution company.
The exciting film stars Jude Law, Ana de Armas, Vanessa Kirby, Sydney Sweeney, Daniel Brühl, Felix Kammerer, Toby Wallace and Richard Roxburgh.
Notably, Sydney Sweeney’s Eden premiered just over a week after her crime thriller Americana, which came out on August 15, 2025.
With a $9 million budget, Americana disastrously failed at the box office, earning less than $500,000 for its opening theaters.
Moreover, the actress recently faced harsh criticism over her American Eagle jeans campaign.
The campaign, titled “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” quickly went viral and sparked outrage among viewers as many thought the wordplay on “jeans” and “genes” hinted at white supremacy.