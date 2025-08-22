Justin Bieber shares his favorite snap with Hailey: ‘love this pic of hails’

Justin Bieber is obsessed with his beautiful wife Hailey Bieber!
The Swag hitmaker turned to his official Instagram account on Thursday, August 21, to share a never-before-seen photo with his model wife, revealing it as his favorite snap with Hailey.
In the black-and-white photo, the parents of one appeared blissful, sweetly smiling for the camera with their hands wrapped around each other’s backs.
While the Vogue model looked beautiful in a black crop top and jeans, the Yukon singer sported his signature look, featuring a white undershirt and black bottoms.
However, what sparked a frenzy among fans was Justin Bieber’s caption, in which he playfully revealed cropping out a girl from the frame as he liked the snap better with just him and his gorgeous wife in it.
“Sorry to the gurl I cropped out of this pic. I just love this pic of hails and I lol,” he captioned.
Fans reaction:
Justin Bieber’s gush-worthy act quickly caught his fans’ attention, who immediately shared their delightful reactions.
“Love you guys!! Love seeing you two together!! God bless your beautiful family my friend,” sweetly wrote one.
Another penned, “So real for the caption.”
“who tf said he dont love his wife pls,” expressed a third.
Meanwhile, a fourth jokingly commented, “i'd be happy to be the girl who got cut off just for being quoted in the caption.”
Hailey and Justin Bieber – who tied the knot in 2018 – are parents to their one-year-old son, Jack Blues Bieber.