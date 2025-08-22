Home / Entertainment

Dua Lipa achieves major career milestone as she rings in her 30th birthday

The ‘Levitating’ hitmaker reaches huge career milestone as she celebrates her special day

Dua Lipa achieves major career milestone as she rings in her 30th birthday


Dua Lipa has got another feather in her cap!

Just hours before she rang in her milestone 30th birthday on Friday, August 22, the Future Nostalgia hitmaker received a thrilling news that took her happiness to a whole new level.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday night, the songstress reposted a story by American music video director, illustrator and designer Warren Fu, which showed her 2020 hit track Levitating unlocking a new level of success.

Warren Fu worked as a music video director of Dua Lipa’s Levitating.

In the update, Fu shared a screenshot of Billboard that read, “Dua Lipa’s ‘Levitating’ Music Video Soars Past 1 Billion Views on YouTube.”

Delightful by the achievement, the music director tagged key people behind the hit song and praised them, writing, “BRAVO.”

P.C. Instagram/dualipa
P.C. Instagram/dualipa

The song – written by Dua Lipa, Clarence Coffee Jr., Sarah Hudson, and Koz – is from the singer’s second studio album, Future Nostalgia.

Soon after its release on October 1, 2020, Levitating hit major records, including fifth spot on the UK Singles Chart and second on the US Billboard Hot 100.

About Dua Lipa:

Dua Lipa, born on August 22, 1995, is an English, Albanian, and Kosovan singer, songwriter and actress.

The songstress achieved global fame and recognition with her 2020 album Future Nostalgia and has been awarded multiple Grammy Awards, BRIT Awards, and MTV Awards.

You Might Like:

Jennifer Aniston eyeing shocking surgeries to impress beau Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston eyeing shocking surgeries to impress beau Jim Curtis
Jennifer Aniston plans extreme makeover to match beau Jim Curtis’s youth

TikTok star Malik Taylor passes away after tragic car accident

TikTok star Malik Taylor passes away after tragic car accident
Malik Taylor gained recognition for his digital content, especially through his YouTube channel, The Unpopular Party

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce share fun vocal warm-up moment in rare footage

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce share fun vocal warm-up moment in rare footage
The Kansas City Chief tight end showcased his vocal skill in front of his girlfriend the 'Blank Space' singer

Gigi Hadid recognizes Pakistan's first animated film with sweet shout-out

Gigi Hadid recognizes Pakistan's first animated film with sweet shout-out
The renowned American supermodel gives sweet nod to Pakistan's first hand-drawn animated film, 'The Glassworker'

Taylor Swift, Zayn Malik’s songs featured in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

Taylor Swift, Zayn Malik’s songs featured in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’
Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift steal spotlight in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3 with their singles

Zoë Kravitz lauds Taylor Swift after nearly destroying her home with snake

Zoë Kravitz lauds Taylor Swift after nearly destroying her home with snake
Taylor Swift and Zoë Kravitz have reportedly known each other since 2016

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco already married? Singer's Instagram posts spark buzz

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco already married? Singer's Instagram posts spark buzz
Selena Gomez announced her engagement with the music producer, Benny Blanco, in December last year

Taylor Swift uses ‘brilliant marketing tool’ to promote new album

Taylor Swift uses ‘brilliant marketing tool’ to promote new album
Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ is set to release in two months

Sophie Turner makes big-screen comeback with new thriller film 'Trust'

Sophie Turner makes big-screen comeback with new thriller film 'Trust'
The 'Joan' starlet is set to appear in upcoming horror film, 'Trust' after three years

Lil Nas X detained after bizarre stroll through LA streets in underwear

Lil Nas X detained after bizarre stroll through LA streets in underwear
Lil Nas X, the Grammy-winning artist, taken to hospital after he was arrested for battery against a peace officer

Gisele Bündchen treats fans with sweet summer snaps of her baby boy

Gisele Bündchen treats fans with sweet summer snaps of her baby boy
The ex-wife of Tom Brady welcomed a baby boy in February with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente

Halle Bailey, DDG receive strict order from court over their son’s safety

Halle Bailey, DDG receive strict order from court over their son’s safety
Halle Bailey and DDG banned from posting their minor son, Halo, on social media