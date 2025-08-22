Dua Lipa achieves major career milestone as she rings in her 30th birthday

Dua Lipa has got another feather in her cap!
Just hours before she rang in her milestone 30th birthday on Friday, August 22, the Future Nostalgia hitmaker received a thrilling news that took her happiness to a whole new level.
Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday night, the songstress reposted a story by American music video director, illustrator and designer Warren Fu, which showed her 2020 hit track Levitating unlocking a new level of success.
Warren Fu worked as a music video director of Dua Lipa’s Levitating.
In the update, Fu shared a screenshot of Billboard that read, “Dua Lipa’s ‘Levitating’ Music Video Soars Past 1 Billion Views on YouTube.”
Delightful by the achievement, the music director tagged key people behind the hit song and praised them, writing, “BRAVO.”
The song – written by Dua Lipa, Clarence Coffee Jr., Sarah Hudson, and Koz – is from the singer’s second studio album, Future Nostalgia.
Soon after its release on October 1, 2020, Levitating hit major records, including fifth spot on the UK Singles Chart and second on the US Billboard Hot 100.
About Dua Lipa:
Dua Lipa, born on August 22, 1995, is an English, Albanian, and Kosovan singer, songwriter and actress.
The songstress achieved global fame and recognition with her 2020 album Future Nostalgia and has been awarded multiple Grammy Awards, BRIT Awards, and MTV Awards.