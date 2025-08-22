TikTok star Malik Taylor passes away after tragic car accident  

Social Media influencer and TikTok sensation Malik Taylor left his fans mourning after he tragically passed away in a fatal car accident.
The Unpopular Party creator's death announcement was made by his business fraternity, Alpha Kappa Psi, via Facebook account on Thursday, August 21.
In the post they penned, "It is with heavy hearts that we share our beloved Brother, Malik Taylor, has gone to 'Audit Eternal."
"To know him was to know he was a light to everyone, always bringing laughter, joy and a warm smile that brightened every room he entered," the announcement reads.
They continued, "Though your time with us was far too short, you were a good and faithful Brother, and the 'Great Auditor' will reward you for your everlasting work."
As the social media star's death news broke on the internet, fans took to their X accounts to express their grief over the sad news.
One user wrote, "I was about to laugh at the comments, and now I’m crying? Is he really gone?"
"I’m so sad. He was one of my favourite YouTubers. Pretty girls love Malik Taylor. Rest in peace," another penned.
A third one added, "Sending love to his family and the Zeta Phi chapter, Rest In Peace Brother."
"Omg this is so so soooo sad! I literally can’t wrap my head around this," a fourth noted.
For those unaware, Malik Taylor was known for his exceptional contribution in providing entertaining content online, including his YouTube channel, The Unpopular Party.
As of now, the deceased artist's family has not announced the details of his funeral.