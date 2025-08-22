Inside Millie Bobby Brown’s decision to embrace motherhood at age 21

Home / Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown's decision to embrace motherhood at just 21 has been laid bare.

On Thursday, the Stranger Things star announced that she has adopted a baby girl with husband Jake Bongiovi

In an Instagram post she said, “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption.”

It added, “We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were three. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi.”

After her announcement, many were surprised by her plan to become a young mother.

But previously, Millie has opened up about her desire to be a young mother, noting her own mother Kelly had her first child - Millie's sister Paige - at 21.

“This has been my thing since before I met Jake. My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19,” she said on the Smartless podcast in March.

She added, “I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me. Of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it's so important to start a family for me personally.”

“So that was his thing,” the Enola Holmes starlet explained, adding, “And my thing was, I really want a family. I really want a big family. I'm one of four. He's one of four. So, it is definitely in our future.”

To note, Millie began dating her now husband Jake in 2021 when she was 17 and announced their engagement two years later and married in a private ceremony in May 2024. 

