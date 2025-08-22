Hailey Bieber overflows with love as son Jack turns 1: ‘you are joy personified’

Hailey Bieber is overflowing with love and happiness as her little bundle of joy turns one!
On Friday, August 22, the 28-year-old American model and socialite took to her official Instagram handle to celebrate her son, Jack Blues Bieber’s, first birthday.
“1 year of you my beautiful boy. Happy 1st Birthday Jack Blues, you are joy personified,” captioned the beautiful model.
Accompanying the heartwarming caption was a two-slide photo gallery featuring never-before-seen snaps of the mum-son duo.
The adorable photos captured pure moments of love, with Hailey beaming as she held Jack in her arms.
For the photoshoot, the Vogue model and her one-year-old baby boy wore matching white outfits.
In the second slide, the Rhode founder was captured embracing Jack Blues in her arms on what appeared to be a rooftop.
However, Justin Bieber was noticeably missing from the frames.
Fans reaction:
Shortly after Hailey Bieber posted the heartwarming snaps, her ardent fans jumped to the comments to share lovely wishes.
One of the fans wished, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO OUR FAV LIL GUY.”
Another excitedly wrote, “I wasn’t ready for thisssssssssssssssssssssssshhhttttttttttttttttttt y’all I wasn’t prepared for thissssssssssssss.”
“Cutest thing everrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr,” expressed a third.
While a fourth sweetly penned, “happy birthday jack and happy mom birthday hailey!!”
Hailey Bieber shares her only child, son Jack Blues Bieber, with husband Justin Bieber.