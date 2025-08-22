Home / Entertainment

Hailey Bieber overflows with love as son Jack turns 1: ‘you are joy personified’

Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber shares unseen swoon-worthy photos with son Jack Blues Bieber on his milestone 1st birthday

Hailey Bieber overflows with love as son Jack turns 1: ‘you are joy personified’
Hailey Bieber overflows with love as son Jack turns 1: ‘you are joy personified’

Hailey Bieber is overflowing with love and happiness as her little bundle of joy turns one!

On Friday, August 22, the 28-year-old American model and socialite took to her official Instagram handle to celebrate her son, Jack Blues Bieber’s, first birthday.

“1 year of you my beautiful boy. Happy 1st Birthday Jack Blues, you are joy personified,” captioned the beautiful model.

Accompanying the heartwarming caption was a two-slide photo gallery featuring never-before-seen snaps of the mum-son duo.

The adorable photos captured pure moments of love, with Hailey beaming as she held Jack in her arms.

For the photoshoot, the Vogue model and her one-year-old baby boy wore matching white outfits.

In the second slide, the Rhode founder was captured embracing Jack Blues in her arms on what appeared to be a rooftop.

However, Justin Bieber was noticeably missing from the frames.

Fans reaction:

Shortly after Hailey Bieber posted the heartwarming snaps, her ardent fans jumped to the comments to share lovely wishes.

One of the fans wished, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO OUR FAV LIL GUY.”

Another excitedly wrote, “I wasn’t ready for thisssssssssssssssssssssssshhhttttttttttttttttttt y’all I wasn’t prepared for thissssssssssssss.”

“Cutest thing everrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr,” expressed a third.

While a fourth sweetly penned, “happy birthday jack and happy mom birthday hailey!!”

Hailey Bieber shares her only child, son Jack Blues Bieber, with husband Justin Bieber.

You Might Like:

Lady Gaga serves ‘Wednesday’ vibes in all-black look as trailer confirms her role

Lady Gaga serves ‘Wednesday’ vibes in all-black look as trailer confirms her role
Lady Gaga’s appearance came after she gave a chilling warning in the latest trailer of 'Wednesday'

Justin Bieber shares his favorite snap with Hailey: ‘love this pic of hails’

Justin Bieber shares his favorite snap with Hailey: ‘love this pic of hails’
The ‘Swag’ hitmaker playfully crops out a girl in the snap to shine spotlight on his wife Hailey Bieber

Jennifer Aniston drops bombshell about her own ‘dirty’ secret

Jennifer Aniston drops bombshell about her own ‘dirty’ secret
The 'Friends' alum disclosed the disgusting habit of hers in shocking revealtion

Blake Lively mercilessly mocked over casting in new film ‘Survival List’

Blake Lively mercilessly mocked over casting in new film ‘Survival List’
The ‘It Ends with Us’ actress faces brutal backlash after landing lead role in new movie ‘The Survival List’ amid Justin Baldoni legal drama

Oprah Winfrey flaunts stunning weight loss on rare outing day

Oprah Winfrey flaunts stunning weight loss on rare outing day
Oprah Winfrey showcased her slimmed-down figure after admitting Ozempic use

Millie Bobby Brown asks deep question to Jake in first video after baby news

Millie Bobby Brown asks deep question to Jake in first video after baby news
Millie Bobby Brown relishes tempting desserts amid intriguing Q/A session with pal Lexi, husband Jake Bongiovi

Sydney Sweeney releases new film ‘Eden’ after ‘Americana’s disastrous failure

Sydney Sweeney releases new film ‘Eden’ after ‘Americana’s disastrous failure
Sydney Sweeney’s career hits rough patch after American Eagle jeans campaign backlash and ‘Americana’ box office failure

Inside Millie Bobby Brown’s decision to embrace motherhood at age 21

Inside Millie Bobby Brown’s decision to embrace motherhood at age 21
The 'Stranger Things' star announced the adoption of baby girl with husband Jake Bongiovi

Jennifer Aniston eyeing shocking surgeries to impress beau Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston eyeing shocking surgeries to impress beau Jim Curtis
Jennifer Aniston plans extreme makeover to match beau Jim Curtis’s youth

Dua Lipa achieves major career milestone as she rings in her 30th birthday

Dua Lipa achieves major career milestone as she rings in her 30th birthday
The ‘Levitating’ hitmaker reaches huge career milestone as she celebrates her special day

TikTok star Malik Taylor passes away after tragic car accident

TikTok star Malik Taylor passes away after tragic car accident
Malik Taylor gained recognition for his digital content, especially through his YouTube channel, The Unpopular Party

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce share fun vocal warm-up moment in rare footage

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce share fun vocal warm-up moment in rare footage
The Kansas City Chief tight end showcased his vocal skill in front of his girlfriend the 'Blank Space' singer