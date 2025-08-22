Lady Gaga serves ‘Wednesday’ vibes in all-black look as trailer confirms her role

Home / Entertainment

Lady Gaga’s appearance came after she gave a chilling warning in the latest trailer of 'Wednesday'

Lady Gaga turned heads in a sultry all-black skintight ensemble, just as the new Wednesday trailer confirmed her highly anticipated role in the upcoming installment.

On Thursday, the Just Dance songstress was seen in a monochromatic outfit consisting of a pair of form-fitting leggings, a black top, and a stylish, oversized jacket.

Her signature blonde hair looked perfect with her ensemble as she accessorised with a pair of oversized black sunglasses and added a touch of colour to the look with her choice of red lipstick.

She paired the look with towering black platform heels, echoing her Bad Romance era, while flashing her eight-carat diamond engagement ring from fiancé Michael Polansky — valued at $578,000.

P.C: Dailymail
P.C: Dailymail

Lady Gaga’s appearance came after she gave a chilling warning in the latest trailer for the second part of season two of the hit Netflix series.

Her voice chillingly closes the trailer, warning Wednesday (Jenna Ortega, 22) of the consequences of her actions.

“Beware - there will be a price to pay,” Gaga said in a haunting tone.

As per Netflix, Gaga will play Rosaline Rotwood, a “legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday.”

Wednesday’s second part of season two is set to release on September 3.

