Jennifer Aniston eyeing shocking surgeries to impress beau Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston, who has been head over heels for new beau Jim Curtis, is ready to go extra miles to strengthen their ongoing romance.
Given the six-year age gap between Jennifer and Jim, the Friends actress is reportedly planning to undergo extreme makeover to impress her hypnotist boyfriend.
An inside source has exclusively told Radar that although the Murder Mystery actress is really enjoying the company of Jim but "being with him has intensified all her insecurities about her looks."
The source further claimed that the 56-year-old actress "wants a boob lift and also contemplating a fat transfer to her bum."
The tipster further confirmed that Jennifer also wants to fix the skin around her neck which has started to appear loose.
However, the rep on behalf of Jennifer has dubbed the claims as "absolutely false".
The insider further noted that "It's very much of a normal thing for her to be obsessed like this, only now it's amplified by her new romance with Jim."
"She just doesn't want to look older than he is. In fact, she'd like to look younger than he is," they added.
This update comes after the trailer for Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's The Morning Show season four was released by Apple TV on August 21, 2025.
The Morning Show season 4, consisting of ten episodes will premiere on Apple TV+ on September 17, 2025, with each episode releasing every week.