Home / Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston eyeing shocking surgeries to impress beau Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston plans extreme makeover to match beau Jim Curtis’s youth

Jennifer Aniston eyeing shocking surgeries to impress beau Jim Curtis
Jennifer Aniston eyeing shocking surgeries to impress beau Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston, who has been head over heels for new beau Jim Curtis, is ready to go extra miles to strengthen their ongoing romance.

Given the six-year age gap between Jennifer and Jim, the Friends actress is reportedly planning to undergo extreme makeover to impress her hypnotist boyfriend.

An inside source has exclusively told Radar that although the Murder Mystery actress is really enjoying the company of Jim but "being with him has intensified all her insecurities about her looks."

The source further claimed that the 56-year-old actress "wants a boob lift and also contemplating a fat transfer to her bum."

The tipster further confirmed that Jennifer also wants to fix the skin around her neck which has started to appear loose.

However, the rep on behalf of Jennifer has dubbed the claims as "absolutely false". 

The insider further noted that  "It's very much of a normal thing for her to be obsessed like this, only now it's amplified by her new romance with Jim." 

"She just doesn't want to look older than he is. In fact, she'd like to look younger than he is," they added. 

This update comes after the trailer for Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's The Morning Show season four was released by Apple TV on August 21, 2025. 

The Morning Show season 4, consisting of ten episodes will premiere on Apple TV+ on September 17, 2025, with each episode releasing every week. 

You Might Like:

Dua Lipa achieves major career milestone as she rings in her 30th birthday

Dua Lipa achieves major career milestone as she rings in her 30th birthday
The ‘Levitating’ hitmaker reaches huge career milestone as she celebrates her special day

TikTok star Malik Taylor passes away after tragic car accident

TikTok star Malik Taylor passes away after tragic car accident
Malik Taylor gained recognition for his digital content, especially through his YouTube channel, The Unpopular Party

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce share fun vocal warm-up moment in rare footage

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce share fun vocal warm-up moment in rare footage
The Kansas City Chief tight end showcased his vocal skill in front of his girlfriend the 'Blank Space' singer

Gigi Hadid recognizes Pakistan's first animated film with sweet shout-out

Gigi Hadid recognizes Pakistan's first animated film with sweet shout-out
The renowned American supermodel gives sweet nod to Pakistan's first hand-drawn animated film, 'The Glassworker'

Taylor Swift, Zayn Malik’s songs featured in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

Taylor Swift, Zayn Malik’s songs featured in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’
Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift steal spotlight in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3 with their singles

Zoë Kravitz lauds Taylor Swift after nearly destroying her home with snake

Zoë Kravitz lauds Taylor Swift after nearly destroying her home with snake
Taylor Swift and Zoë Kravitz have reportedly known each other since 2016

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco already married? Singer's Instagram posts spark buzz

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco already married? Singer's Instagram posts spark buzz
Selena Gomez announced her engagement with the music producer, Benny Blanco, in December last year

Taylor Swift uses ‘brilliant marketing tool’ to promote new album

Taylor Swift uses ‘brilliant marketing tool’ to promote new album
Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ is set to release in two months

Sophie Turner makes big-screen comeback with new thriller film 'Trust'

Sophie Turner makes big-screen comeback with new thriller film 'Trust'
The 'Joan' starlet is set to appear in upcoming horror film, 'Trust' after three years

Lil Nas X detained after bizarre stroll through LA streets in underwear

Lil Nas X detained after bizarre stroll through LA streets in underwear
Lil Nas X, the Grammy-winning artist, taken to hospital after he was arrested for battery against a peace officer

Gisele Bündchen treats fans with sweet summer snaps of her baby boy

Gisele Bündchen treats fans with sweet summer snaps of her baby boy
The ex-wife of Tom Brady welcomed a baby boy in February with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente

Halle Bailey, DDG receive strict order from court over their son’s safety

Halle Bailey, DDG receive strict order from court over their son’s safety
Halle Bailey and DDG banned from posting their minor son, Halo, on social media