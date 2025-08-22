Blake Lively mercilessly mocked over casting in new film ‘Survival List’

Blake Lively has become a target of brutal mockery by social media users.
Amid her ongoing legal battle with American director Justin Baldoni, the 37-year-old American actress was announced to star in and produce an upcoming romantic-comedy, The Survival List, reported Deadline.
In the report, the outlet shared that Lively is set to play the characters of a TV producer, Annie, in the forthcoming film, which will mark her first project with the Wicked producer, Marc Platt.
According to the description, the film is about, “When a shipwreck strands them on a deserted island, Annie discovers Chopper is a fraud and knows nothing about survival, leaving her in charge of figuring out how to keep them alive. Forced to work together, they begin to discover an unlikely chemistry."
Fans reaction:
Soon after the announcement was made, Justin Baldoni’s devoted fans flocked to Deadline’s Instagram post to roast the Another Simple Favor actress over the new role.
“Good luck to everyone in that production.. Please provide them body cam for their own safety,” wrote one.
Another stated, “Good luck, never going to watch anything with you in it.”
A third expressed, “Can’t wait for this to flop!”
“survival of the cast is more like it,” penned a fourth.
“God help anyone she works alongside with,” a fifth prayed.
A sixth warned, “Be careful! She will send a subpoena to everyone commenting here!!”
“Will she put the director in the basement?” one more added.
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal battle:
In December 2024, Blake Lively filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against her It Ends with Us costar and director Justin Baldoni.
The Five Feet Apart director responded to the lawsuit by filing a defamation countersuit of $400 million.
Since then, the two have been publicly involved in a messy legal dispute, scheduled for March 2026.