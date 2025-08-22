Millie Bobby Brown asks deep question to Jake in first video after baby news

Millie Bobby Brown has released her first exciting video with husband Jake Bongiovi after baby girl's adoption announcement.
The Stranger Things alum tempted the internet with mouthwatering desserts, she enjoyed while playing a Q/A game with her pal Lexi.
In the Instagram reel shared on Friday, August 22, Millie was seen sitting in a cozy bed of what appeared to be a hotel room, next to her bestie, both holding mini mics.
The video titled, Girl Chat with Millie & Lexi, kicked off with the Enola Holmes actress explaining what they will be discusses, including interesting questions, conversation starters and more.
"But first we thought like may be order some desserts, Thank you," she pauses before variety of sweet dishes appear in front of them.
Millie then starts asking random questions to her friends while also answering them at the same time.
Much to everyone's surprise, Millie shifted her focus to Jake who could not be seen in the video initially and asked him a very deep question.
"Okay Jake, I have a really organic question, not one that I found and wanted to ask you. Do you believe in love at first sight?.. she asked.
Video then features Jake half laying next to Millie as he answered the question, "I don't know love at first sight... But may be first hear.. Love at first hang."
Millie quickly chimed in noting, "or may be love at first bang" and snatches the mic back from her husband.
Elsewhere in the video, Millie asked Lexi about her happy place, exes and other stuff.
This video comes just hours after Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi were spotted strolling with their baby girl in East Hampton, New York.
The couple who tied the knot in May 2024, announced the news of baby girl's adoption via a joint Instagram post on Thursday, August 21.
"This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3 Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi" read the Instagram post.