Musaddiq Malik lists five reasons behind creativity issues in Pakistani dramas

Pakistani dramas are still seen to be caged in the world of stereotypical scripts.
Taking to his Instagram story, Habs’ actor Musaddiq Malik did a Q&A session with his followers on which a fan raised question regarding the lack of creativity expressed by the Pakistani drama makers.
The follower asked question in Urdu, translated as, “Why all Pakistani dramas have the same love, romance and marriage stories? Why is no one working on unique stories?”
Answering to the query, Malik shared 5 key reasons behind the scarcity of other genres.
1- The first and foremost cause behind this lacking is the “audience” according to the actor.
“Tere Bin and Ishq Murshid are the biggest hits in recent times says a lot about target market nor Sinf e Ahan or Kuch Ankahi or Alif,” he noted.
2- The “writers’ world view being myopic and the spoon feeding done by content heads is one of the biggest reasons to not come up with brand new stories.
3- “Channel’s Dictation,” he mentioned, adding up that they want to play safe because at the end of the day, it is business.
4- In the fourth reason he spoke up about the absence of “independent producers” which eventually results in the channels’ monopoly.
5- Last but definitely not the least, Malik blamed that every thing is money driven hence resulting in lack of personal involvement in the art of writing.