Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan to bring magic in Netflix’s ‘Beef’ season 2?

Beef season 1 was premiered on Netflix on April 6, 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • June 22, 2024


Netflix's acclaimed anthology series Beef is set to return for a second season, and the good news is that Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan are in talks to take on leading roles in the series.

While Netflix has yet to comment on the negotiations, sources close to the production have confirmed that Moon Knight's Isaac and The Great Gatsby's Mulligan will join Beef’s season 2 cast.

As reported by Deadline, the upcoming season is said to revolve around two feuding couples, with Isaac and Mulligan potentially playing lead characters.

Meanwhile, Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny have already been confirmed to join the cast.

Prior to Isaac and Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway were rumored to be cast for these roles.

The first season of Beef was directed by Lee Sung Jin and starred Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, and Joseph Lee which received widespread critical acclaim and bagged the Emmys.

The official synopsis of series reads, "A road rage incident between two strangers — a failing contractor and an unfulfilled entrepreneur — sparks a feud that brings out their darkest impulses."

Moreover, Beef was premiered on Netflix on April 6, 2023.

