Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future

Prince Harry should not follow Meghan Markle's footsteps to prevent kids from suffering

  by Web Desk
  • June 22, 2024
جنگ نیوز

Prince Harry has been urged not to follow in Meghan Markle's footsteps, with concerns mounting that their innocent children Archie and Lilibet could suffer as a result.

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's estrangement from the Royal family, their two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet did not share a strong bond with the firm.

The former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond shared her concerns with OK Magzine, saying, "Having grandchildren is a powerful tug on the heartstrings.”

She stated, ​​"Little people who are part of your bloodline and have had nothing to do with family quarrels and tensions. Utterly innocent tiny tots who deserve to know and love their grandparents.”

Bond continued, “So I can imagine that the King very much wants the chance to get to know Archie and Lilibet and to create some memories for them. The children may provide the most compelling link between Charles and Harry, and convince them both to forgive, if not forget, the bitter rows of the past.”

"I fervently hope that Harry will not follow Meghan’s example of remaining obdurately estranged from her father and most of her family. Maybe Archie and Lilibet hold the key to reconciliation between Charles and Harry,” she added.

Bond revealed, "Children grow up and are innately curious about their heritage and background… and when your heritage is one of the most famous families in the world, it will undoubtedly seem rather odd and perhaps sad that you hardly know or remember them.

She mention "Imagine Archie, aged 15, telling his friends, 'My grandpa is/was King! And my Uncle is/will be King too.' But he hardly knew or met them. How sad… and Meghan would have to bear the brunt of the responsibility for that."

