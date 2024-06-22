Hugh Jackman reveals shocking details about his on-set tantrums

Hugh Jackman has candidly revealed a lesser-known aspect of his career, admitting to having had tantrums on film sets and expressing regret over his behavior.
In last year's interview with The Guardian, which has resurfaced this week, the Deadpool and Wolverine star admitted that he showed tantrums on set but he is 'not proud' of some of his past behaviour on film sets.
“I'm not always nice, the Australlian actor confessed in a candid interview.
Jackman continued, “I've had my moments on set, for sure, when I haven't been nice.”
He added, 'And I've behaved sometimes on set where I've yelled a bit or done something where I've been angry that I'm not proud of.'
Jackman shared that he consistently experiences remorse if his actions contradict his upbringing.
“I had a great example, particularly from my father, of always trying to be respectful. Everyone is trying their hardest” he said.
The Logan star stated, “And my experience is if you turn up, you give everything, you act respectfully, then that's generally what you get from other people.”
Recently Hugh Jckman disclosed the challenging part of returning to his role as superhero Wolverine in the latest Deadpool film.
He reprises the role of Wolverine for the latest installment in the franchise, Deadpool & Wolverine which is set to release on July 26, 2024.