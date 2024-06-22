G-Eazy releases 7th studio album 'Freak Show' after three-year hiatus

Entertainment

G-Eazy's new album 'Freak Show' is a beautiful ode to his late mother.

  • by Web Desk
  • June 22, 2024
G-Eazy's new album 'Freak Show' is a beautiful ode to his late mother. 

Singer G-Eazy’s 7th studio album, dropped on June 21, is seemingly a beautiful tribute to his late mother, Suzanne Olmsted.

The Him &I singer turned to his official Instagram account and dropped his new album titled Freak Show that echoed the essence of hip-hop, pop-punk and trap. 


The album released contains 12 songs with a 35-minute total duration of the LP, an ode to his mother.

Eazy’s tribute is rather raw, reflecting his vulnerability as he coped with the grief and loss of Suzanne, his mom, “My dear mama / My sweet mama / Nobody's gonna hurt you / 'Cause Gerald's always gonna love you,” the 35-year-old rhymed in Love You Forever.

Another song Anxiety in the album with a similar personal touch revealed the mental state of the singer, “Anxiety, insomnia / Manic episodes, body dysmorphia” and “Some days I'm high, I'm high, I'm high/ Throw my pain away … Some days I hide, I hide, I hide / I hide away,” read the lyrics.

Freak Show also includes songs like Femme Fatale and Lady Killers III which was a new version of his viral hit , Lady Killers II.

In support of his latest album, G-Eazy also announced a world tour, a 41-day tour in Berkeley, California on October 24 followed by two more cities in California- Los Angeles and San Diego. 

