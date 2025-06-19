Jonathan Bailey opens up about pressure of leading 'Jurassic World'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Jonathan Bailey opened up about leading the latest Jurassic World installment as an openly gay actor.

While conversing with The Hollywood Reporter, the Bridgerton star admitted that he has a "weight" of co-headlining the movie as an out gay actor.

“There’s moments where, yes, you have to be excellent to prove that you can do it. And it’s not like I haven’t felt that. There’s the weight of history," he told the outlet.

Bailey added, "And there’s endless brilliant people who have come before you who have changed the way that people see sexuality."

He went on to say, "Any sort of sense of prejudice against sexuality is something to fight against, and what better way to do that than to go and play any kind of character.”

The Wicked star mentioned, "Being an out gay actor, historically, meant that you wouldn't be able to play straight and there weren't any gay parts to play anyway. That's obviously changed massively.”

Jonathan Bailey’s lead roles:

To note, Jonathan Bailey made fans swoon as Lord Anthony Bridgerton on the hit Netflix romance, including opposite Matt Bomer in Fellow Travelers and beside Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in Wicked, where he played Prince Fiyero.

In the latest Jurassic World installment, Bailey is set to play a paleontologist named Dr. Loomis.

His upcoming movie Jurassic World: Rebirth will release in theaters on July 2.

