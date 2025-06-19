Katy Perry, daughter Daisy meet Bluey and Bingo during Australia tour stop

Katy Perry shares her 4-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom with actor Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry is currently in Australia for her Lifetimes tour and is taking some time off to explore the country with her daughter, Daisy Dove.

On Wednesday, June 18, the Teenage Dream singer took to her Instagram account to share a carousel of photos from their recent outing.

In the images, the mother-daughter duo could be seen meeting Bluey and Bingo from the Australian children's television show Bluey.

One photo showed Perry holding hands with human-sized Bluey and Bingo in front of a forest backdrop as she wore dog ears like Bingo.

Meanwhile, another featured her 4-year-old daughter wearing a glittery Bluey dress, holding her stuffed animal in hand.

The carousel also showed Daisy, holding a huge pink cotton candy that blocked her face.

"AUS side quest tiddly bits weee," Perry wrote in her caption.


Earlier to this, the Roar singer shared a carousel of photos on her Instagram from her other recent memories from her Lifetimes tour.

In one video, Daisy could be seen playing in the curtains of a hotel room and singing a little song.

"Tour liffffffeeee side quest tid bits,” she penned along the video.

About Daisy Dove

Katy Perry shares her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom with actor Orlando Bloom. 

The couple welcomed their daughter on August 26, 2020.

