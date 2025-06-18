Scarlett Johansson reunites with cast at 'Jurassic World' London premiere

Scarlett Johansson stole the spotlight at the Jurassic World Rebirth world premiere in London, warmly greeting her co-stars with sweet kisses and sharing joyful moments on the red carpet.
On the blue carpet, the Black Widow actress made an incredible appearance in an elegant sequined gown as she embraced her co-star Jonathan Bailey before giving him a quick peck on the lips.
Johansson wore a sparkling pink strapless Vivienne Westwood gown which she paired with diamond earrings.
Bailey dressed down in a casual look which featured white jeans, a blue denim button-down shirt, a dark brown blazer and baseball hat.
The duo beamed as they caught up and posed arm-in-arm on the premiere carpet.
At the event, Rupert Friend and Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali also made the stunning appearance.
Jurassic World Rebirth
To note, the new science fiction action-packed movie is the seventh film in the Jurassic Park franchise and stars a new ensemble cast, with Johansson in the lead role.
It stars new leading faces after actors Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard starred in the previous three Jurassic World entries.
"The planet's ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs," the movie's summary said.
The synopsis added, "Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind."
Johansson plays a skilled covert operations expert named Zora Bennett in the film and is hired to lead the team extracting DNA from the "three most gargantuan dinosaur species left alive."
Ali plays Zora's partner, Duncan Kincaid, while Bailey plays a paleontologist named Dr. Henry Loomis.
Jurassic World: Rebirth is scheduled to hit theaters on July 2.