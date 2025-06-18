BTS’ post-military comeback set for next year

BTS' post-military comeback set for next year

The wait is finally over, ARMY!

BTS is preparing for their most-awaited full-group comeback after military discharge, as per The Korea Herald.

After nearly two years of solo ventures and military services, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are set to reunite for a comeback in March 2026.

“BTS’ comeback date is set for March next year,” a HYBE official source told the media outlet.

The tipster added, “While the exact date is unknown, I think it will be mid-March. I heard BTS is returning in the same month as their brother group Tomorrow X Together… It could be BTS first, then TXT — or the other way around.”

Fans reaction on BTS comeback:

A fan showed excitement on X, “Who knew a ‘BTS comeback’ gonna fill my eyes with tears.”

Another one wrote, “Bts reuniting next year and already have an album and tour in the works wym disbanding we gonna get more insufferable.”

“With bts reunion almost here, i keep thinking about how yoongi made sure armys who had to wait long for this day and were feeling sad knew with absolute certainty that they never said theyre going on a ‘hiatus,’” a third noted.

BTS’ Suga to discharge from military service:

Suga is set to discharge from military service after 18 months on Saturday, June 21.

