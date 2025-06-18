Johnny Depp brings Jack Sparrow to life again for children’s hospital visit

Johnny Depp famously played the role of Jack Sparrow in the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Johnny Depp brings Jack Sparrow to life again for children’s hospital visit
Johnny Depp brings Jack Sparrow to life again for children’s hospital visit 

Johnny Depp has once again slipped into the costume of Jack Sparrow but not for the new Pirates of the Caribbean installment.

The 62-year-old actor donned his famous Caption Jack Sparrow getup to visit the kids at Niño Jesús University Children's Hospital in Madrid on Monday, June 16.

Depp, who is currently in Spain for the filming of his newest project Day Drinker, spent the day going room-to-room of hospital's pediatric wards, bringing joy to children battling illness.

This isn't the first time that Depp has channeled Jack to visit children's hospitals as he made similar visit to kids at Donostia University Hospital in San Sebastián, Spain in September 2024.

According to El Diario Vasco, a local Spanish newspaper, Depp has visited hospitals' children’s wards as Jack Sparrow around the world, including Vancouver, Paris, London, Brisbane, Australia, and several cities in the U.S.

About Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp famously played the role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise beginning with 2003's The Curse of the Black Pearl, alongside Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley.

He reprised his role in four installments of the films, which includes Dead Man's Chest (2006), At World's End (2007), On Stranger Tides (2011) and Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

Read more : Entertainment
Scarlett Johansson reunites with cast at 'Jurassic World' London premiere
Scarlett Johansson reunites with cast at 'Jurassic World' London premiere
'Black Widow' starlet plays a skilled covert operations expert named Zora Bennett
Sean 'Diddy' Combs makes major move after juror dismissals
Sean 'Diddy' Combs makes major move after juror dismissals
The Bad Boy Records founder's federal trial is now in its sixth week
BTS’ post-military comeback set for next year
BTS’ post-military comeback set for next year
HYBE reports makes surprising confession about BTS comeback after military service
Tyler Perry hits with $260M sexual assault lawsuit by ‘The Oval’ actor
Tyler Perry hits with $260M sexual assault lawsuit by ‘The Oval’ actor
Tyler Perry has vehemently denied all the allegations and his lawyer described it as a 'shakedown'
Miley Cyrus drops behind-the-scenes glimpses from her Paris Spotify show
Miley Cyrus drops behind-the-scenes glimpses from her Paris Spotify show
The 'Flowers' crooner has released ninth studio album, 'Something Beautiful' last month
'So You Think You Can Dance' star Dave Scott breathes his last at age of 52
'So You Think You Can Dance' star Dave Scott breathes his last at age of 52
Dave Scott was known for his exceptional work in 'Step-Up' and 'So You Think You Can Dance' films
Brad Pitt finds 'love and peace' after settling divorce with ex-Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt finds 'love and peace' after settling divorce with ex-Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt finally settled eight-year long legal tension last year
Lee Byung-hun accidentally shares ‘Squid Game’ final season spoilers?
Lee Byung-hun accidentally shares ‘Squid Game’ final season spoilers?
Lee Byung-hun reveals his reaction on receiving 'Squid Game’ script
Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial judge blasts lawyers for leaking case details
Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial judge blasts lawyers for leaking case details
The Bad Boy Records CEO has been facing trafficking and racketeering charges since September last year
Sabrina Carpenter may ‘piss off’ fans with future concert plans
Sabrina Carpenter may ‘piss off’ fans with future concert plans
Sabrina Carpenter reveals she wants to 'ban' phones during her upcoming concerts
Gigi Hadid mourns Anne Burrell's shocking death with somber tribute: 'Legend'
Gigi Hadid mourns Anne Burrell's shocking death with somber tribute: 'Legend'
Guest in Residence founder appeared alongside the late Anne Burrell on 'Beat Bobby Flay' in 2023
Amber Heard's ex-girlfriend speaks out on famous Johnny Depp trial
Amber Heard's ex-girlfriend speaks out on famous Johnny Depp trial
Amber Heard's ex-girlfriend opens up about viral Depp vs Heard legal battle