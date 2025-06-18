Johnny Depp brings Jack Sparrow to life again for children’s hospital visit 

Johnny Depp has once again slipped into the costume of Jack Sparrow but not for the new Pirates of the Caribbean installment.
The 62-year-old actor donned his famous Caption Jack Sparrow getup to visit the kids at Niño Jesús University Children's Hospital in Madrid on Monday, June 16.
Depp, who is currently in Spain for the filming of his newest project Day Drinker, spent the day going room-to-room of hospital's pediatric wards, bringing joy to children battling illness.
This isn't the first time that Depp has channeled Jack to visit children's hospitals as he made similar visit to kids at Donostia University Hospital in San Sebastián, Spain in September 2024.
According to El Diario Vasco, a local Spanish newspaper, Depp has visited hospitals' children’s wards as Jack Sparrow around the world, including Vancouver, Paris, London, Brisbane, Australia, and several cities in the U.S.
About Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow
Johnny Depp famously played the role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise beginning with 2003's The Curse of the Black Pearl, alongside Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley.
He reprised his role in four installments of the films, which includes Dead Man's Chest (2006), At World's End (2007), On Stranger Tides (2011) and Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).