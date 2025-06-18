Sean 'Diddy' Combs makes major move after juror dismissals

The Bad Boy Records founder's federal trial is now in its sixth week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Sean Diddy Combs makes major move after juror dismissals
Sean 'Diddy' Combs makes major move after juror dismissals

Sean "Diddy" Combs will not take the stand in his ongoing sex-trafficking trial.

The Bad Boy Records founder's federal trial is now in its sixth week, as his legal team confirmed that he opted to rest the defense without testimony.

Prosecutors allege Combs ran a years-long criminal operation, using his power to traffic women, silence accusers, and evade accountability—charges that could lead to life in prison.

As per PEOPLE, multiple sources have confirmed that Combs will not take the stand in his own defense, despite the high-profile nature of the proceedings and the serious charges he faces.

It came as both legal teams prepared for what will be the final phase of the trial that has captivated the attention of the music industry and the public alike.

To note, this decision was reported shortly after , a juror was dismissed over conflicting answers about where he lives.

According to Judge Subramanian, the juror would be dismissed and replaced with an alternate, who is a 57-year-old White male architect from Westchester County.

However, the case got wide public attention but former prosecutor Jennifer Biedel told the outlet that the case may be losing momentum.

If the jury had to decide today, I don’t think they would convict,” Biedel said on May 28. “

She added, “This is also because they don't have the benefit of all the rest of the evidence at this point. But to obtain a conviction, the prosecution has to identify the co-conspirators and probably call them as witnesses — at least some of them, and I would have put them earlier — and get some understanding of the scope of what this was, how it started and why."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial:

For the unversed, Combs is facing serious federal charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. 

Read more : Entertainment
BTS’ post-military comeback set for next year
BTS’ post-military comeback set for next year
HYBE reports makes surprising confession about BTS comeback after military service
Tyler Perry hits with $260M sexual assault lawsuit by ‘The Oval’ actor
Tyler Perry hits with $260M sexual assault lawsuit by ‘The Oval’ actor
Tyler Perry has vehemently denied all the allegations and his lawyer described it as a 'shakedown'
Miley Cyrus drops behind-the-scenes glimpses from her Paris Spotify show
Miley Cyrus drops behind-the-scenes glimpses from her Paris Spotify show
The 'Flowers' crooner has released ninth studio album, 'Something Beautiful' last month
'So You Think You Can Dance' star Dave Scott breathes his last at age of 52
'So You Think You Can Dance' star Dave Scott breathes his last at age of 52
Dave Scott was known for his exceptional work in 'Step-Up' and 'So You Think You Can Dance' films
Brad Pitt finds 'love and peace' after settling divorce with ex-Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt finds 'love and peace' after settling divorce with ex-Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt finally settled eight-year long legal tension last year
Lee Byung-hun accidentally shares ‘Squid Game’ final season spoilers?
Lee Byung-hun accidentally shares ‘Squid Game’ final season spoilers?
Lee Byung-hun reveals his reaction on receiving 'Squid Game’ script
Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial judge blasts lawyers for leaking case details
Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial judge blasts lawyers for leaking case details
The Bad Boy Records CEO has been facing trafficking and racketeering charges since September last year
Sabrina Carpenter may ‘piss off’ fans with future concert plans
Sabrina Carpenter may ‘piss off’ fans with future concert plans
Sabrina Carpenter reveals she wants to 'ban' phones during her upcoming concerts
Gigi Hadid mourns Anne Burrell's shocking death with somber tribute: 'Legend'
Gigi Hadid mourns Anne Burrell's shocking death with somber tribute: 'Legend'
Guest in Residence founder appeared alongside the late Anne Burrell on 'Beat Bobby Flay' in 2023
Amber Heard's ex-girlfriend speaks out on famous Johnny Depp trial
Amber Heard's ex-girlfriend speaks out on famous Johnny Depp trial
Amber Heard's ex-girlfriend opens up about viral Depp vs Heard legal battle
'Worst Cooks in America' host Anne Burrell tragically passes away at 55
'Worst Cooks in America' host Anne Burrell tragically passes away at 55
Anne Burrell left her fans mourn at the age of 55 earlier this week in her residence in New York
Ariana Grande releases emotional statement on grandmother's death
Ariana Grande releases emotional statement on grandmother's death
Ariana Grande grapples with loss of grandmother, Marjorie Grande, ahead of 'Wicked: For Good' release