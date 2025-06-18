Sean 'Diddy' Combs makes major move after juror dismissals

Sean "Diddy" Combs will not take the stand in his ongoing sex-trafficking trial.
The Bad Boy Records founder's federal trial is now in its sixth week, as his legal team confirmed that he opted to rest the defense without testimony.
Prosecutors allege Combs ran a years-long criminal operation, using his power to traffic women, silence accusers, and evade accountability—charges that could lead to life in prison.
As per PEOPLE, multiple sources have confirmed that Combs will not take the stand in his own defense, despite the high-profile nature of the proceedings and the serious charges he faces.
It came as both legal teams prepared for what will be the final phase of the trial that has captivated the attention of the music industry and the public alike.
To note, this decision was reported shortly after , a juror was dismissed over conflicting answers about where he lives.
According to Judge Subramanian, the juror would be dismissed and replaced with an alternate, who is a 57-year-old White male architect from Westchester County.
However, the case got wide public attention but former prosecutor Jennifer Biedel told the outlet that the case may be losing momentum.
If the jury had to decide today, I don’t think they would convict,” Biedel said on May 28. “
She added, “This is also because they don't have the benefit of all the rest of the evidence at this point. But to obtain a conviction, the prosecution has to identify the co-conspirators and probably call them as witnesses — at least some of them, and I would have put them earlier — and get some understanding of the scope of what this was, how it started and why."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial:
For the unversed, Combs is facing serious federal charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.