Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo beef: alleged feud takes unexpected turn

Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo’s alleged feud has taken a shocking turn after major claims of a cafe owner.
Recently, an employee of Nashville's Bluebird Cafe claimed that the Vampire crooner’s team has asked them to remove pictures of the Love Story singer.
On Wednesday, June 18, the general manager of the cafe Erica Nichols addressed the speculations in a video message to “bring some truth” to “questions and discussion” online.
She said, “We did have a filming with Olivia Rodrigo here. Olivia‘s people did not ask us to remove an image of Taylor Swift. Nobody did. We removed an image of Taylor Swift that was in a position where the filming was taking place.”
The manager added, “When we have filmings, we are required legally to remove images that are under copyright. We don’t own those images, so we cannot give permission for those images to be used in any kind of broadcast. That’s the sole reason that the photograph was removed from the place it stood.”
Erica also reflected on the mistake of the employee, noting, “He spoke carelessly and haphazardly about it, maybe trying to be funny, I don’t know. But irregardless, that image was removed for legal reasons.”
About Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo drama:
Back in July 2021, Olivia Rodrigo claimed that she “interpolated” New Year's Day, which is Taylor's song from Reputation, for her track Deja Vu.
A week later, Billboard reported that Taylor, Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent were given co-writer credits on Deja Vu.
Olivia seemingly did not approve it and opened up about “harder time learning” about the music industry during an interview with Teen Vogue, released in October 2021.