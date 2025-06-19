'28 Years Later' director draws parallel between fiction, COVID-19

Five years after the COVID pandemic took the world hostage, 28 Days Later director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland have returned to the big screen with their virus-filled world.
The real-life transformation of capitals into a ghost town inspired the iconic duo to work on their upcoming horror project, 28 Years Later.
Discussing the pandemic with BBC, Boyle noted that for audience, experience a sudden life-threatening situation, even without zombies, has intensified the terror.
This is because problems once confined to fictional world now feel "more possible."
He noted that the film's central theme is how people learnt to coexist with COVID and acknowledged the harsh realities it exposed.
In this latest chapter, the "infected" have been pushed back and re-confined to British shores.
As the rest of the world heals, Britain's remaining survivors have been left to fend for themselves.
About 28 Years Later
In the upcoming film, the audience will see a prominent gap between the cast, as it is divided between those who remember life pre-outbreak and those born post-virus.
Boyle also explained the reason behind the young lead, as he noted that not only "horror loves innocence" but also to shed light on the truths adults choose to tell children and hide from them to keep things stable.
For the 28 Years Later creators, the film is about the fear people experience together and not just the horror itself.
The thriller-horror is slated to be released in US theatres on June 20, 2025.