MGK unveils daughter's name during public shout-out to Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly has publicly shared his daughter’s name for the first time, offering a heartfelt mention of ex-fiancée Megan Fox while reflecting on their journey as co-parents.
The 35-year-old Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share a post included an adorable video of MGK entertaining the newborn with calming melodies
In a caption, MGK revealed his baby name as he noted, "Saga Blade Fox-Baker," he wrote, adding, "Thank you for the ultimate gift @meganfox."
On March 27, the My Ex's Best Friend singer announced Saga's birth on Instagram post, sharing a black-and-white clip of Kelly caressing the newborn's hand.
"She's finally here!! our little celestial seed," he wrote at the time.
Initially the fans speculated that the baby's name was "Celestial Seed," but, Kelly refuted the rumors in a next snap post on his Instagram Story.
"Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we're ready," he wrote.
To note, Fox revealed the former couple was expecting in November 2024.
Saga marks Fox's fourth child after having three children with Brian Austin Green.
On the other hand, Kelly shares a daughter with his ex, Emma Cannon.
MGK and Megan Fox split:
Fox confirmed in a March 2024 interview that she and Kelly were no longer engaged, though she remained tight-lipped about where things stood between them.