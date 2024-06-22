Hollywood

Justin Timberlake sparks ‘drug usage’ concerns with eccentric behavior

Justin Timberlake spotted with unusual red eyes at concert

  • by Web Desk
  • June 22, 2024


Justin Timberlake sporting red eyes at a Las Vegas concert last month has sparked “drug usage” concerns following his DWI arrest.

He was seen giving a performance with sore and tired eyes, although his facial expressions seemed unusually alert.

Footage of the singer’s time at a Sin City arena has reemerged in wake of his arrest on Tuesday, June 18, when he was pulled over by police officers sighting “intoxication.”

In the video, Justin Timberlake was singing and interacting with a group of cheering fans, but he looked quite “shakenly startled” instead of happy.

Fans have been left “distressed” by the circulation of this moment, speculating what could be wrong with the vocalist’s bleary eyes, according to Daily Mail.

Those who witnessed the scenario in person were visibly “shocked, taken aback, and even laughing” as was noted in the viral reel.

One commentator quipped, “Jesus, somebody give the man some sunglasses!”

“Celebrities often take drugs to keep going… anything new?” another suggested.

An X user came in defending Justin Timberlake by proposing, “Y’all be judging and don’t know what it takes to be them. Entertaining thousands of people for nights on end can’t be easy.”

Musaddiq Malik lists five reasons behind creativity issues in Pakistani dramas

Musaddiq Malik lists five reasons behind creativity issues in Pakistani dramas
Hugh Jackman reveals shocking details about his on-set tantrums

Hugh Jackman reveals shocking details about his on-set tantrums
G-Eazy releases 7th studio album 'Freak Show' after three-year hiatus

G-Eazy releases 7th studio album 'Freak Show' after three-year hiatus

Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future

Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future

Hollywood News

Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Kelly Clarkson’s version of Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ wins hearts: WATCH
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Justin Timberlake returns to stage after arrest with Chicago concert
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Taylor Swift mimics beau Travis Kelce's ‘Arrow-shot’ at London concert
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Prince William gifts himself Taylor Swift’s concert on 42nd birthday?
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Priyanka Chopra shocks fans with ‘The Bluff’ stunts
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Eva Longoria recalls 20 years of 'Desperate Housewives'
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Eddie Murphy joined by family at 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' Premiere
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
‘Hunger Games’ star Donald Sutherland dies at 88
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Khloé Kardashian wants ‘aggressive love’ to get married again
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Kourtney Kardashian talks about son Rocky’s rare lung condition
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Travis Scott arrested for ‘trespass, chaotic intoxication’
Prince Harry must avoid Meghan Markle’s choices for kids future
Taylor Swift sings bye-bye song for Cardiff