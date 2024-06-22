Justin Timberlake sparks ‘drug usage’ concerns with eccentric behavior

Justin Timberlake sporting red eyes at a Las Vegas concert last month has sparked “drug usage” concerns following his DWI arrest.
He was seen giving a performance with sore and tired eyes, although his facial expressions seemed unusually alert.
Footage of the singer’s time at a Sin City arena has reemerged in wake of his arrest on Tuesday, June 18, when he was pulled over by police officers sighting “intoxication.”
In the video, Justin Timberlake was singing and interacting with a group of cheering fans, but he looked quite “shakenly startled” instead of happy.
Fans have been left “distressed” by the circulation of this moment, speculating what could be wrong with the vocalist’s bleary eyes, according to Daily Mail.
Those who witnessed the scenario in person were visibly “shocked, taken aback, and even laughing” as was noted in the viral reel.
One commentator quipped, “Jesus, somebody give the man some sunglasses!”
“Celebrities often take drugs to keep going… anything new?” another suggested.
An X user came in defending Justin Timberlake by proposing, “Y’all be judging and don’t know what it takes to be them. Entertaining thousands of people for nights on end can’t be easy.”