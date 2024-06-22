Taylor Swift, boyfriend Travis Kelce finally go Instagram official: Photo

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • June 22, 2024
Taylor Swift posted an epic selfie featuring her beau Travis Kelce and the royals Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte backstage at her first Eras tour show at Wembley stadium.

This was the very first time Swift’s boyfriend blessed her social media with his bright smile. 

"Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start  @princeandprincessofwales,” the pop star wrote alongside the photo as a nod to Prince William’s 42nd birthday, which he celebrated on June 21.


The Midnights crooner and the Kansas City Chiefs football player have been dating since last year.

The superstar couple first sparked dating rumors in September 2023 after she attended several of Kelce’s games. Since then they have stepped up as cheerleaders for each other on many public events with the tight end attending his girlfriend's Eras tour shows everywhere from Australia and Paris too Singapore and London.

The selfie that gave Kelce a spot on Swift’s grid was the only one the singer posed for with the royal trio. 

Travis Kelce was spotted enjoying Taylor Swift’s Friday concert in a slew of cute moments, captured on social media on June 21. 

