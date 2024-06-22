Kanye West spends $50k on friends after fighting with wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West has reportedly spent over $50,000 on friends, taking them out for a grand dinner in Paris after a heated clash with wife Bianca Censori.
The rapper has touched down in the French capital for Paris Fashion Week, but away from those glittering ramp walks, he splashed $40.8k on wine bottles and $3k on smoked salmon.
According to The Sun, his guest list included about 30 people gathering at an apartment situated in the Quartier Saint-Germain-des-Prés.
These were fellow musicians, sportsmen, and French collaborators, who have bonded with Kanye West over time.
Seemingly, he was cooling down following an alleged fight with Bianca Censori in public on Wednesday, June 19.
Both of them were absorbed in quite a tense exchange while heading back to their hotel room after having attended a show for Prototypes’ 2025 menswear collection.
Once done with their reported brawl, the couple kept distance between each other, eventually leaving in separate cars.
During this time, Kanye West was seen concealing his face with a white coat, whereas Bianca Censori stood talking right in front of him.