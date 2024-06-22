Kyle Richards’ daughter Portia Umansky has been living out exciting teen moments like getting her first car and dabbling in makeup.
Portia, who Richards shares with Mauricio Umansky, is all grown up now.
While chatting exclusively with PEOPLE, the mom of four talked about Porta’s makeup campaign, “I watch Portia do her contouring on the way to school, and I just can't even believe what I'm seeing.”
Richards continued, “I mean, the amount of [contour] lines going all over her face...then I just do my regular routine and I'm like, 'Is it that different?’”
The Halloween Ends actress prefers a streamlined classic getting read-routine due to ewhich she does ain’t too much into the beauty-related hacks on social media unlike her teenager daughter.
“Obviously [at] that age, [she] is very much into learning everything on TikTok. So my morning drive to school every day is when I get all my updates on what the cool TikTok things are,” Richards went on.
When it comes to makeup and beauty, Richards is most similar to her other daughter, Alexia.
For the unversed, Richards is also mom to Sophia Umansky and Farrah Aldjufrie, 35, whom she shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.