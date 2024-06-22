Entertainment

Kyle Richards' swoons over daughter Portia's makeup routine

Kyle Richards cannot stop gushing over her gown-up daughter Portia Umansky

  • by Web Desk
  • June 22, 2024
Kyle Richards' swoons over daughter Porta's makeup routine
Kyle Richards cannot stop gushing over her gown-up daughter Portia Umansky 

Kyle Richards’ daughter Portia Umansky has been living out exciting teen moments like getting her first car and dabbling in makeup.

Portia, who Richards shares with Mauricio Umansky, is all grown up now.

While chatting exclusively with PEOPLE, the mom of four talked about Porta’s makeup campaign, “I watch Portia do her contouring on the way to school, and I just can't even believe what I'm seeing.”

Richards continued, “I mean, the amount of [contour] lines going all over her face...then I just do my regular routine and I'm like, 'Is it that different?’”

The Halloween Ends actress prefers a streamlined classic getting read-routine due to ewhich she does ain’t too much into the beauty-related hacks on social media unlike her teenager daughter.

“Obviously [at] that age, [she] is very much into learning everything on TikTok. So my morning drive to school every day is when I get all my updates on what the cool TikTok things are,” Richards went on.

When it comes to makeup and beauty, Richards is most similar to her other daughter, Alexia.

For the unversed, Richards is also mom to Sophia Umansky and Farrah Aldjufrie, 35, whom she shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie. 

Rihanna, beau A$AP Rocky serve looks at Paris Fashion Week show

Rihanna, beau A$AP Rocky serve looks at Paris Fashion Week show

Jonathan Majors shares appreciation for darling Meagan Good at award show speech

Jonathan Majors shares appreciation for darling Meagan Good at award show speech

Kevin Costner sheds light on his turbulent divorce: 'Its really about the children'

Kevin Costner sheds light on his turbulent divorce: 'Its really about the children'

Ben Affleck earns ‘most miserable man’ title in Hollywood

Ben Affleck earns ‘most miserable man’ title in Hollywood

Entertainment News

Ben Affleck earns ‘most miserable man’ title in Hollywood
Jonathan Majors shares appreciation for darling Meagan Good at award show speech
Ben Affleck earns ‘most miserable man’ title in Hollywood
Kevin Costner sheds light on his turbulent divorce: 'Its really about the children'
Ben Affleck earns ‘most miserable man’ title in Hollywood
Justin Timberlake's 'golden boy image depleted' by arrest, album flop?
Ben Affleck earns ‘most miserable man’ title in Hollywood
Musaddiq Malik lists five reasons behind creativity issues in Pakistani dramas
Ben Affleck earns ‘most miserable man’ title in Hollywood
Hugh Jackman reveals shocking details about his on-set tantrums
Ben Affleck earns ‘most miserable man’ title in Hollywood
G-Eazy releases 7th studio album 'Freak Show' after three-year hiatus
Ben Affleck earns ‘most miserable man’ title in Hollywood
Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan to bring magic in Netflix’s ‘Beef’ season 2?
Ben Affleck earns ‘most miserable man’ title in Hollywood
Ali Zafar drops new love single 'Yar Di Akh'
Ben Affleck earns ‘most miserable man’ title in Hollywood
Sonakshi Sinha to accept Islam before tying the knot?
Ben Affleck earns ‘most miserable man’ title in Hollywood
'Too Hot to Handle' alums Emily Miller, Cam Holmes welcome baby boy
Ben Affleck earns ‘most miserable man’ title in Hollywood
Sean 'Diddy' Combs zaps Instagram amid ongoing legal battles
Ben Affleck earns ‘most miserable man’ title in Hollywood
Sara Ali Khan shares inside details from Anant Ambani, Radhika's Jamnagar festivities