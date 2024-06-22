King Charles finishes off Royal Ascot with a hat tip

King Charles arrived at the fifth and final day of Royal Ascot after dedicating an action-packed week to the annual horse racing event.
Kicking off this finale morning, Your Majesty made a gleaming entry alongside Queen Camilla, riding in his royal carriage at the Berkshire racecourse.
He was seated adjacent to Lady Charles Spencer-Churchill and the previous emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, inviting them to the processions.
On the way, King Charles tipped his hat to the crowds when their chariot got nearer as a means to show respect to all those who make this occasion successful every year.
He repeated the act several times so people would note it clearly, as per Hello Magazine.
Meanwhile, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani happily followed the Monarch by taking off his own matching hat and waving it similarly to the audiences with a bright smile.
Queen Camilla and her spouse have been present every day at this year’s Royal Ascot, carrying on the tradition after late Queen Elizabeth II, who rarely missed these races.
During his time at Royal Ascot, King Charles interacted with several trainers, jockeys, as well as horses while cheering for the winners.